Dubai Waterfront invites artists to reimagine future living in Expo 2020-themed contest

The Waterfront Market, one of Dubai’s most popular souqs, is putting out an open call to artists for its Murals and Art Competition.

In collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the contest, which is returning for its fifth consecutive year, has been a platform to showcase and celebrate local and home-grown talents in the UAE.

With a theme inspired by Expo 2020 Dubai, artists are asked to tap into their imagination and creatively depict their vision of the future in the city. Taking into account the scale of Expo 2020, bringing the world and its diverse cultures to one location along with the sense of unity across the UAE, artists have a plethora of images and scenes to draw inspiration from.

Khalil Abdulwahid Hassan, director of the fine arts department at Dubai Culture, artist and Waterfront Market’s senior marketing officer Maitha Almarri and Lachlan Gyde, executive director — asset manager, Ithra Dubai, make up the judging panel who will select the winning artist.

“We at Dubai Culture continuously support and retain local and UAE-based talent and attract creative individuals from around the world by offering them a platform to express their creativity to audiences worldwide,” said Hassan.

“Murals are a part of the public art strategy implemented by Dubai Culture, which aims to make the emirate an open-air museum and a global art exhibition. As such, we are delighted to welcome back this annual competition in celebration of art, artists and the creativity that drives them.”

The winning artist will be awarded a prize of Dh30,000 ($8,167) and unveil their mural at the Waterfront Market as part of the Dubai Art Season 2023.

Those visiting the Waterfront Market will have the opportunity to see the winning mural before its official unveiling in February.

The deadline for submissions is November 10 and shortlisted candidates will be informed in December, one of whom will become the winner.

More information, including on registering and submitting an entry, can be found at murals.waterfrontmarket.ae

