Emirati creatives honoured in Abu Dhabi’s Design and Creativity Awards

The big winners were announced at the Design and Creativity Awards at Manarat Al Saadiyat on Wednesday.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation , the awards honoured Emiratis who have contributed to the UAE’s thriving cultural scene.

Award categories are designed to recognise various sectors of the arts scene, from visual to performing arts.

The Design Commission Award, in support of Emirati talents in visual arts, theatre, literature and animation was given to artist Aisha Khalfan Al Mheiri for her exhibition Emirati Food Culture, which explores food’s role in cultural identity and heritage.

The NYUAD Arts Centre co-commissioned 'Al Raheel | Departure', by NYUAD graduate Reem Almenhali and American director Joanna Settle, with the Cultural Foundation. Photo: Waleed Shah

Playwright Reem Almenhali won The Creativity Award, which honours achievements in visual and performing arts, for Al Raheel | Departure.

The bilingual play was staged at NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre in 2020. Yet to be produced, it blends Arabic and English in a modern story of a woman growing up in some of UAE’s multicultural cities.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Festival Visual Arts Award was given to Maitha Al Omaira for a body of work informed by astronomy, poetry and various genres of literature.

Emirati designer Noura Alserkal picked up the Admaf Design Fund Award for The Magic of Scent, a collection of handmade necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings created with resin containers from Arabic Dkhoun perfume.

Admaf founder and artistic director Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis said the event aims to recognise and motivate future generations of UAE creatives.

“Since its inception, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation has supported the creative development of our nation’s youth, empowering them to realise their dreams and ambitions,” she said.

“By rewarding their creative excellence, we further drive innovation and contribute to the development of the UAE’s culture and creative industries.”

What's next for Admaf in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation are also the organisers behind the Abu Dhabi Festival.

The event runs throughout the year under the theme Crafting the Emirates State of Mind: Creation, Innovation and Joy. The festival has already staged various events including performances by ballet star Roberto Bollet at Emirates Palace and fellow Italian jazz artist Paolo Fresu at Umm Al Emarat Park.

Emirati pianist and composer Ihab Darwish. Photo: Ihab Darwish

In October, the festival will mark the opening of the Abrahamic Family House, the interfaith complex on Saadiyat Island, with a streamed concert befitting its values.

Written by Emirati composer Ihab Darwish alongside David Shire and John Debney from the US, The Abrahamic Symphony: Unity of Three is a performance that will feature four movements, three choirs, 10 soloists and three vocalists from Muslim, Christian and Jewish backgrounds.

Powering the stirring performance is the Beethoven Academy Orchestra under the baton of Diego Navarro.

More information on Abu Dhabi Festival is available at abudhabifestival.ae