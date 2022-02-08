65 stunning winning pictures from the Sony World Photography Awards 2022

The National Awards winners from the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 have been announced, with winning images from 61 countries across the globe selected.

The National Awards programme is an initiative set up by the World Photography Organisation and Sony to honour amateur, student and professional photographers from around the world.

More than 340,000 images from 211 territories were submitted to the 2022 awards, with more than 170,000 entries to the Open category alone, which is open to photographers from all backgrounds, ages and levels. All the winners of the National Awards, which select one entry per country, were chosen from the open category.

Among the National Awards winners for 2022 are Salem Alsawafi from the UAE for his aerial photo of birds, Mazin Alhassan from Saudi Arabia with his image of a starry sky over a rocky landscape, Sherif Salem from Egypt with a photo of a jeep among towering palm trees, and Mohammad Mirza from Kuwait for his black-and-white portrait of a wild elephant.

All National Awards winners receive Sony digital imaging equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.

New to this year’s Awards is the Latin America National Awards initiative. Set up by the World Photography Organisation and Sony Latin America, the new format shines a spotlight on the region’s photographic community.

The overall winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 will be announced on Tuesday, April 12 and will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London between Wednesday, April 13 and Monday, May 2.

