Jubilee Cultural Pass offers free and discounted entry to Abu Dhabi's cultural sites

In celebration of the UAE’s 50th anniversary, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has launched the Jubilee Cultural Pass, granting holders free or discounted access to a number of cultural sites and museums across the emirate.

The Jubilee Cultural Pass will be valid until December 31 and can be purchased for Dh50 from the DCT– Abu Dhabi website. Each pass is valid for the holder as well as one adult. Those under 18 will be granted free entry.

With the Jubilee Cultural Pass, you can get free entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi until December 31

The pass grants access to more than 13 cultural sites across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, as well as the Qasr Al Hosn and House of Artisans. The Jubilee Cultural Pass will also offer discounts at restaurants and cafes at cultural sites, including the Larte Restaurant in Manarat Al Saadiyat and the Barzet Yadoh Restaurant at Al Ain Oasis.

The pass also grants special deals on dance and theatre classes at Berklee Abu Dhabi as well as calligraphy and tablescaping workshops at Warehouse421.

Abu Dhabi has a calendar teeming with events, including festivals, concerts and exhibitions, scheduled to take place at cultural sites across the emirate in the coming months.

The calendar features the return of annual heritage events such as Al Ain’s Traditional Handicrafts Festival as well as the Al Hosn Festival, a celebration of Emirati heritage and the UAE’s contemporary artistic expressions. During Al Hosn Festival, Qasr Al Hosn will be hosting a series of activations including the A Day in the Palace exhibition, a classic car parade, and Scents of Qasr Al Hosn, a series of workshops featuring candle-making, perfume-customisation, and incense-crafting.

The Jubilee Cultural Pass from @AbuDhabiCulture is your ticket to free or discounted entry to Abu Dhabi's Cultural Sites.

Repost from @AbuDhabiCulture#UAE50 pic.twitter.com/eGiXpza1Md — Official UAE National Day Celebration (@OfficialUAEND) October 15, 2021

Live performances will also return to the Cultural Foundation, the emirate’s centre for arts and literature. Another season of the Abu Dhabi Classics performance series will feature multicultural concerts and events by ensembles such as leading chamber orchestra Wiener Concert-Verein, the Accademia Teatro alla Scala, and more, while concerts from Sounds of the UAE 2021 will celebrate 50 years of the nation through music.

Read more A first look at Louvre Abu Dhabi's new show on China and the Islamic world

Cultural Foundation is also hosting three exhibitions, including Al Mujamma, which tells the story of the foundation through interactive archival displays and features new commissioned installations by three Emirati artists. The Experience Mars children’s exhibition is an immersive experience celebrating the UAE’s achievements in space, while Mohammed Chabaa: Visual Consciousness presents the life’s work of Mohammed Chabaa (1935–2013), a pioneer of Moroccan contemporary art.

Special Golden Jubilee initiatives across DCT – Abu Dhabi’s various sectors include the Tkhayyal (Imagine) Abu Dhabi competition, which invites the community to share a creative piece of work that depicts their vision of Abu Dhabi in the next 50 years.

In the literary arena, the Bridges to Publishing project will be allocating 50 publishing grants to Emirati publishers, whereas the Dhakha’er Emaratiyyah initiative is curating a list of the greatest Emirati literary works produced in the past 50 years.

More information about the Jubilee Cultural Pass and all of its benefits are at abudhabiculture.ae