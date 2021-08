Street artist JR unveils optical illusion artwork in Rome

French street artist JR unveiled a large-scale trompe l’oeil installation in Rome that turns building inside-out, showing the interiors via a monochrome mural on the facade.

Located in central Rome, the Palazzo Farnese is leased by the French government since 1936 and houses the Embassy of France. The building is undergoing a four-year restoration at the cost of €5.6 million, thus scaffolding has been installed around the perimeter, which is what JR’s mural covers up.

Titled Punto di Fuga (vanishing point), the work gives viewers a "peek" into the halls of the palace, which is filled with columns and arches adorned with classical figures. Measuring 6,500 square feet, the mural looks as though a piece of the facade has been ripped off to reveal the interior.

The artist told Agence France-Presse: “The palace is not open to everyone … there are rooms and areas that can’t be seen. This is one way of opening up the building. It reveals [original] frescoes and arches that no longer exist.”

READ MORE French artist JR reveals next project will take place at Egypt's Pyramids of Giza

JR’s work is part of a larger project by the French embassy, which launched a contemporary art programme for the restoration. During the course of the project, artists will explore the building’s history with site-specific creations.

As part of the initiative, another French artist, Olivier Grossetete, showcased a sculptural work last month in the form of a 60-foot cardboard bridge held up by white balloons and seemingly floating over the River Tiber.

Punto di Fuga is just one of JR’s many public projects. In June, he revealed on social media that he is working on an installation at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Commissioned by Art D’Egypte, the work is expected to be finished by October this year and will be part of a major exhibition Forever is Now at the site of the pyramids.

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Fernando Jara (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Yaalail, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Fernando Jara, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2.200m

​​​​​​​Winner: Ezz Al Rawasi, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million