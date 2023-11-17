Noor Riyadh reveals line-up of artists set to shine at light festival this year

Riyadh’s most radiant event begins this month, with more than 100 artists from around the world set to participate.

Running between November 30 and December 16, the Art Riyadh initiative will be held under the theme The Bright Side of the Desert Moon.

Alongside scores of installations and shows, there will be workshops, exhibitions, family activities and guided tours.

“Riyadh's evolution into a dynamic global metropolis is tied to our country’s rich artistic tapestry,” says Khalid Al Hazani, executive director of Riyadh Art.

“Riyadh Art and the Noor Riyadh festival enhance livability in Saudi Arabia’s capital city by celebrating local and international creativity and bringing art to the people.”

Noor Riyadh In 2022 Noor Riyadh ran across 40 locations in Saudi Arabia's capital. Razmig Bedirian / The National

It is the third year of the event, which is the largest festival of light and art in the world, according to Guinness World Records. French art director Jerome Sans is overseeing as lead curator with the support of Fahad bin Naif, Alaa Tarabzouni and Pedro Alonzo.

Site-specific commissions will be on display by Aziz Jamal from Saudi Arabia, Palestinian artist Ayman Yossri Daydban; Erwin Wurm from Austria; Jose Davila from Mexico; and Younes Rahmoun from Morocco.

Participants hail from more than 35 countries, ranging from Argentina to India, Spain to Brazil. There is also a strong regional presence including from the UAE, Egypt and Palestine.

The artworks will be displayed across five locations in Riyadh, with a central hub at the King Abdullah Financial District.

Theories of Imagination by Noor Alwan and Abdulla Buhijji. Photo: Noor Riyadh

An accompanying exhibition, titled Refracted Identities, Shared Futures, will also be running in the Jax District, an industrial area in Diriyah that has been transformed into an art hub. It is led by Saudi curator Maya Al Athel and British art critic Neville Wakefield and will run until March.

Artists presenting include Shaikha Al Mazrou from the UAE; Abdulmohsen Albinali and Bashaer Hawsawi from Saudi Arabia; Artur Weber from Estonia; and Leo Villareal from the US. The exhibition will explore the fluidity and symbolism of light.

The event attracted 2.8 million visitors last year and had more than 200 pieces on display.

Noor Riyadh runs from November 30 and December 16. More information is available at riyadhart.sa