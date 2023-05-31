King Charles III commissions painting as gift to Dubai's Al Maktoum ruling family

King Charles III has commissioned a painting as a gift to Dubai’s ruling Al Maktoum family.

British artist Sacha Jafri, who lives in Dubai, began working on the painting, titled King Charles III Coronation in May, during official Coronation celebrations at the British Embassy in the UAE – attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Also witnessing the event were Simon Penney, British Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as well as Edward Hobart, the British Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

The work will be presented to the Al Maktoum family in June.

Painted over a canvas measuring 3 x 3 metres, the work celebrates King Charles's reign, through his sense of duty and vision for the future of the UK. The artist also adds a personal touch, reflecting the monarch's dedication to conservation, religion and to serving as a “defender of all faiths”.

Front right to left, Sacha Jafri discusses the painting with Simon Penney, British Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. Photo: Pyong Sumaria

The work also celebrates the monarch's enduring friendship with the UAE, as well as the country’s own tapestry of various faiths and the region’s rich architectural heritage.

King Charles first visited the UAE with then-wife Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1989. During his trip, he met the country's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who was then Minister of Defence.

The British monarch returned to the country again in 1999, 2007, 2014 and 2016 – most recently visiting with his current wife, Queen Camilla.

Over the course of these stays, he has developed a long-standing appreciation for Emirati culture and enduring bonds with the UAE's ruling families, which Jafri explores through his painting. He says the commission was a "special honour".

The painting reflects King Charles's dedication to conservation, religion and to serving as a “defender of all faiths". Photo: Pyong Sumaria

Jafri added: "I have a particular love and long-term personal relationship with the British Royal family, having worked with both HRH King Charles III and HRH Prince William in a very personal capacity on their various charitable projects, both at home and abroad, for over 15 years now.

"To be able to capture King Charles III’s philosophies, concerns, passions, and personal visions of the past, present, and future, as a gift from the British Crown to the ruling family of Dubai, is very personal to me, and is most certainly a highlight of my career”.

As a British artist who has lived in Dubai for more than 10 years now, he said it was a privilege to unite his two favourite countries in the world with a "hope-filled" painting, which "stands for the unification of not only the UK and the UAE, but also of the whole of humanity".

He added: "The world sits on a knife edge with discord, disconnection, misunderstanding, and catastrophic climate, food security, humanitarian and sustainability issues, but I feel that Cop28 will be a turning point for change towards a better future for the children of our world, and I hope in the most heart-felt way possible, that this painting will reflect that change, as well as be a catalyst for its necessity."