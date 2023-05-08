A guide to New York spring art season 2023

For a city like New York, dubbed “the undisputed centre of the international art market” by Christine Messineo, Frieze’s director of Americas, the spring art season is inevitably a very crowded time of year.

Despite the city’s cultural gravitas, the past decade has also seen an influx of new fairs aiming to introduce more diversity into the art fair circuit.

However, with so much going on, it can be hard to keep track — which is why we’ve rounded up the top events to look out for.

New York Art Week – Until Friday

New York Art Week, which launched last year, marks the start of a crowded spring art season for the city.

With more than 20 galleries, museums and auction houses, the event may be among the newest art fairs to hit the city, but is already in good company.

Its participants include Christie’s, the Solomon R Guggenheim Museum, the Independent Art Fair and the Whitney Museum of American Art, to name a few.

For a map of this year’s participants, visit www.newyorkartweek.info

Future Fair – Wednesday to Saturday

Now in its third year, Future Fair started as a way of building a capsule-sized exhibition for galleries participating in the global art market.

Held in Chelsea, the fair aims to create an exhibition platform for smaller business galleries and their artists to take part in both in-person and digital events.

It positions itself as a community-minded event, promoting diversity and opportunity in an otherwise competitive field, with high barriers to entry. This year, the fair features 54 local, national and international exhibitors.

More information is at www.futurefairs.com

Independent Art Fair — Thursday to Sunday

Founded in 2010, Independent has established itself as a carefully scaled platform for emerging gallerists to showcase unconventional, or previously unknown works. Last year, more than 30 per cent of the fair was devoted to previously unseen or unrecognised historical art.

Along with Independent 20th Century, which launched last year, the fair hopes to bring underrepresented narratives, and lesser known aspects of a canonical artist’s practices — which might elude even the best-informed collectors.

Geared towards true art-lovers, the Spring Studios fair encourages gallerists to re-examine traditional means of presenting and experiencing contemporary art through its network of invite-only participants.

More information is at www.independenthq.com

Tefaf New York — Friday to May 16

An offshoot of the original Tefaf Maastricht art fair, held in the Netherlands, Tefaf New York has earned a reputation as a smaller, more local, yet equally refined affair.

Running at the Park Avenue Armory, the event features an exclusive array of dealers, representing a range of museum-quality, contemporary art and design objects, alongside antiques and jewellery.

The eighth Tefaf New York Fair features more than 90 galleries from across the world and also features a series of talks.

More information is available at www.tefaf.com

Frieze New York — May 17-21

Held at The Shed in Hudson Yards, the 11th Frieze New York features a selection of more than 60 galleries from almost 30 countries — supported by a programme highlighting local non-profit institutions. The event aims to present a selection of established and emerging galleries.

Messineo, Frieze’s director of Americas, said: “This year’s Frieze New York brings together extraordinary galleries and artists to inform, challenge and delight. In its tradition, the fair features a strong core of NYC galleries and the artists they represent.

“New York is the undisputed centre of the international art market and art lovers and collectors will be able to immerse themselves in the global perspectives that the fair brings to the city.”

More information is at www.frieze.com

Volta — May 17-21

Founded in Basel in Switzerland, Volta marked its New York debut in 2008, as a way of helping middle-market international galleries participate in the art world’s major cities.

This year, the event will host 50 national and international galleries at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea.

Will Ramsay, co-director of Volta and founder of Ramsay Fairs, said: “This year we have a strong roster of galleries that are presenting art with an international breadth, from both traditionally defined art market capitals and beyond. Their work truly reflects the world we live in and the topics close to our collective hearts.”

With both solo and group presentations on show, the fair will be held during Freize Week, with shuttles running daily between the two locations.

More information is at www.voltaartfairs.com

New Art Dealers Alliance — May 18-21

Composed exclusively of non-profit arts organisations, Nada is devoted to the discovery and support of fresh voices in contemporary art.

For its ninth event, Nada New York has moved to a new location in Chelsea, with 88 galleries, art spaces and non-profits from 17 countries taking part.

Among those taking part are 31 first-time exhibitors, who will be supported by a programme of talks, performances and other events.

More information is at www.newartdealers.org

Focus Art Fair — May 18-21

Another addition to Frieze Art Week is Focus Art Fair. Established in 2019, the event has previously been held in Porto, Paris and London.

This year, it will take place in Chelsea Industrial, bringing together a selection of modern and contemporary galleries and artists from around the world.

The event aims to place a spotlight on the impact of the pandemic, alongside the emergence of digital art, and emergence of new ways of exhibiting and trading art.

More information is at www.focusartfair.net

Clio Art Fair — May 18-21

Clio Art Fair, named after the Greek muse of history and poetry, was founded in 2014 with the aim of challenging the traditional art market’s models and methodologies.

Held biannually in May and September, it focuses on independent artists without exclusive gallery representation in New York City — with each given their own space to exhibit works. The idea is to democratise the art fair and exhibition process.

This year, the event will also host a series of performances, addressing the prevalence and role of war and conflict in contemporary society.

More information is at www.clioartfair.com