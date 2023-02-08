Art Dubai to donate half its online ticket sales to earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey

Art Dubai has announced it will be donating 50 per cent of the online ticket revenue from its coming March event, to support earthquake relief efforts in Syria and Turkey.

“When there is a humanitarian disaster like the one unfolding in Turkey and Syria, a swift response is important," Benedetta Ghione, Art Dubai executive director, tells The National. "The areas and communities affected are some of those that we are particularly close to in the region and it’s important to be able to help however we can, and for that support to be pledged as early and quickly as possible.

“This is clearly an evolving situation and we want to make sure that the money has the maximum possible impact for those who will need it most. There are several local and international charities and NGOs who will be leading these efforts and the funds will go directly to them.

“This situation in Turkey and Syria is clearly terrible. If we can help in other ways, then we will.”

The move follows on from Art Dubai’s decision to donate 25 per cent of the ticket sales from its event last year to Ukrainian refugees, following the Russian invasion of the country.

Ghione explains: “Over the years, we have offered support to numerous charitable initiatives. Last year’s fair took place very shortly after the conflict began in Ukraine, and we felt it was important to support the humanitarian efforts of those affected in Ukraine.”

In a previous interview with The National, Ghione said Art Dubai aimed to "reframe what an art fair can be", while providing the region's next generation of artists and arts professionals with "incredible" opportunities.

Running from March 3 to 5, Art Dubai 2023 will feature a set of new site-specific commissions, alongside premieres from established international artists. Running alongside this are a conference, talks and an educational programme, in support of the development of Dubai's cultural infrastructure.