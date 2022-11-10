Paul Allen's art collection breaks auction records, fetching $1.5 billion at Christie's

Paintings and sculptures from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who passed away in 2018, were auctioned off for a historic $1 billion on Wednesday, Christie's auction house said, with records set for works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Gauguin, Seurat and Klimt.

At the end of the night, five paintings entered the exclusive club of works of art sold for more than $100 million at auction, Christie's said.

The most expensive piece of art of the evening, Georges Seurat's 1888 work Les Poseuses, Ensemble (small version), a renowned work of pointillism, fetched $149.24m, including fees, Christie's revealed.

Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates, was the world’s 27th-richest person at the time of his death in 2018. AFP

At auction, French painter Paul Cezanne's La Montagne Sainte-Victoire fetched $137.8m, almost double the artist's auction record.

A work by Vincent van Gogh, Orchard with Cypresses, broke the Dutch artist's previous record, bringing in $117.2m.

A painting from Paul Gauguin's Tahitian period, Maternity II, brought $105.7m.

Austrian painter Gustav Klimt's Birch Forest brought in $104.6m.

Another 95 works from Allen's collection will go on sale Thursday.

'La Montagne Sainte-Victoire' by French artist Paul Cezanne fetched $137.8 million at auction. EPA

The auction house had announced that all the proceeds would be donated to charity.

While only 60 of 150 lots were sold on Wednesday, with the rest to be auctioned off Thursday, the value of the collection has already surpassed the previous record for the Macklowe collection, named after a wealthy New York couple, which fetched $922m at competitor Sotheby's earlier this spring.

The two-day sale in New York came as experts say the super wealthy are viewing art as a safe investment this year amid a tumultuous global economy and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Allen made his fortune with the establishment of the PC operating system with his better-known Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in 1975.

He amassed a huge art collection which he used to lend to museums before his death at the age of 65.

Allen left Microsoft in 1983, due to health problems and a deteriorating relationship with Gates, who remained in charge of the company until 2000.

Despite their strained friendship, Allen signed Gates's Giving Pledge campaign and all proceeds from the auction are to be donated to charitable causes.