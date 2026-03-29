One Last Thing: Gunk magazine founder Neel Jassani on everything from Dostoyevsky to creme brulee

Imperfection is the point of Gunk, the art journal founded by Iraqi artist Neel Jassani, who lives in Dubai. The magazine embraces typos, rough edges and instinctive decisions, documenting the city’s underground creative scene in all its humanity. In an era of glossy, algorithmic precision, the publication’s third volume, Survival Guide, gathers reflections, creations and tools from artists navigating the UAE’s independent creative life the old-fashioned way.

Jassani answers our quick-fire questionnaire.

What is your favourite time of day?

Sunset – but only if the light hits the carpet. I do a lot of collage, and when the rays stretch across the floor, it’s the perfect light.

What is your favourite restaurant in the world?

There’s a man with a tiny food truck in Erbil. It’s barely a nook on the street, but he grills the best lamb and beef I’ve ever had.

When was the first time you realised your parents were human?

My dad always said the worst thing I could do was lie to him. One day I realised it was because he’s such an analytical person – lying meant I was giving him bad data. That made me cry.

Biggest pet peeve?

Bad data.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Someone who changes the world in some way. I’m just not sure how yet.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I’m double-jointed, but only in my thumbs.

Your favourite book?

I’m torn between The People on the Street by Linda Grant and Notes from Underground by Fyodor Dostoevsky.

What type of music can’t you stand?

Pop music. It feels manufactured – like poison water – designed to make everyone conform rather than express individuality. I don’t think anyone actually likes it.

What puts you in a bad mood?

When someone is being performative in a conversation. If I’m trying to have a genuine exchange and the other person is just trying to impress, it ruins the interaction.

What can you not live without?

Storytelling.

Sitting on the sofa or out with friends?

Out with friends.

The third volume of Gunk, titled Survival Guide, features artists navigating independent creative life in the UAE. Photo: Jayr Edora Info

Dream dinner guests?

Fyodor Dostoevsky, Hieronymus Bosch, Khalid ibn al-Walid and JD Salinger. Maybe not Salinger, though – he would probably sit quietly and write about the dinner later.

What smell takes you back to childhood?

Lemons.

What food takes you back to childhood?

Creme brulee – my dad used to make the boxed versions and torch the sugar on top.

Which city do you love, but would hate to live in?

Amsterdam. I love visiting – the people are open and you can strike up conversations with strangers – but I don’t think I could live there.

Can you play a musical instrument?

No. I’m completely tone-deaf.

Have you ever been on a motorcycle?

Yes.

Any words to live by?

Accept the things you cannot change.

Do you believe in aliens?

Yes. Intelligent life must exist somewhere beyond Earth.

What is the most niche thing you watch on YouTube?

Videos about existential questions – philosophical, religious or quantum.

How do you take your tea?

Black, very strong, with lots of sugar.

What makes you cry?

Honestly, nothing much. I’m tough.

What do social algorithms think you’re interested in?

Clothes. My Instagram feed is pretty shallow because I’m rarely on it.

TikTok or Instagram?

Neither.

What is it about you that would surprise people?

I’m less interesting than people think.

The last thing you did for the first time?

I started writing a bucket list. One idea is to take a corporate office job for a month, just to experience it.