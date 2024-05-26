The Saudi trailblazers paving way for women to pursue gaming industry careers

Saudi Arabia’s gaming industry has been growing steadily since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Vision 2030. The strategic plan aims to invest in the kingdom’s different sectors like tourism, entertainment and technology.

Women are getting involved too, and more should be encouraged to do so. That's message from two junior female gaming designers in Riyadh who have progressed through an internship programme to full-time employment.

Being women in an industry dominated by men, Norah AlQuaydhib and Reham Yeshar, who work for Sandsoft, hope to encourage more young girls – especially ones passionate about gaming – to pursue it as a career.

AlQuaydhib has met a lot of women in the region who love games and want to work in the industry but don’t know where to start. She adds: “I'm trying to help women, to tell them how to shift careers if they want to and what they should focus on.”

However, they do realise there is still a stigma about women entering the industry, especially in the Gulf, where it is mostly associated with men. Yeshar advises those interesting in a career in gaming to not be dissuaded.

“Take all that passion, start playing games and study those games,” she advises. “Learn from them and understand how the games are made. But also, take courses if you can,” she says.

Saudi game designers Norah AlQuaydhib and Reham Yeshar joined Sandsoft after a successful internship programme. Photo: Norah AlQuaydhib and Reham Yeshar

“Basically, I would say to young girls not to listen to what society, or some people would tell her, that games are not a career. It can be a career.”

It is an increasingly popular career choice in Saudi Arabia, where the industry is going from strength to strength and looking for talent. Being part of the entertainment sector, the gaming industry has had support through large-scale esports tournaments as well as through the country’s burgeoning game developments companies.

Earlier this month, during the Leap 2024 conference in Riyadh, the National Development Fund and the Social Development Bank announced agreements to establish two venture funds totalling $120 million. This summer, the kingdom will host the largest esports tournament in the world, the Esports World Cup, with athletes from across the globe expected to compete.

One such new and aspiring gaming company is Sandsoft. Launched in Riyadh in 2020, it is a video game developer, publisher and investor in the industry. Last year, the company hired Ahmed Sharif to be its chief technology officer. Sharif had previously worked at Meta, PlayStation and Electronic Arts.

In an attempt to expand and support the kingdom’s young gaming population, Sandsoft conducts a yearly internship programme called Press Start. During its latest training, the company subsequently hired two ambitious and talented game developers from the programme.

Sandsoft began operations in 2020 and plans to create, publish and invest in gaming in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Sandsoft

AlQuaydhib and Yeshar joined Sandsoft, as junior game programmer and junior game artist respectively, after being lifelong gamers themselves. The two women from Saudi Arabia have had very different paths towards their current jobs.

AlQuaydhib studied software engineering for her bachelor’s degree, choosing a course that would be close enough to her dream of being in the video game industry. Yeshar, on the other hand, studied pharmaceuticals. After working for different companies in that field, she realised she didn’t have the passion for it and pivoted towards game design.

Yeshar's decision led her to working and interning for several small gaming companies, learning and improving her skills and talents.

The pair eventually joined a team of eight who were a part of the Press Start programme, which AlQuaydhib says was a unique experience. “You kind of join the industry but you’re not being forced to do anything, she says. “We were encouraged to come up with our own ideas.”

Yeshar adds that one of the main benefits of the internship was going through the whole cycle of game development including anticipating how gamers would react. “How do we think of this game as someone who's going to play it, are they actually going to like it?” she asks.

AlQuaydhib and Yeshar speak highly of working at Sandsoft, saying they enjoy the environment of camaraderie and respect and that they have cultivated good relationships with their colleagues in the process.

They also say that a job title at the company doesn’t restrict them to certain tasks. “I can help with the game design, I can help the programming. I don't have to stick to what I'm doing,” says Yeshar.

“A lot of game companies are not like that from what I have heard. They want someone to stick to their job requirement, but how else are we going to work as a team?”