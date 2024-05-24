Morgan Spurlock, filmmaker behind Super Size Me, dies aged 53

Morgan Spurlock, the Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker behind Super Size Me, in which he ate only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died at the age of 53.

He died on Thursday in New York of complications from cancer, a statement issued on Friday by his family said.

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” Craig Spurlock, who worked with him on several projects, said in the statement.

“Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

Spurlock made a splash in 2004 with Super Size Me, in which he had to answer yes when asked by fast-food workers if he wanted to upgrade to the largest size for an order.

The film brought in $22 million at the global box office and sparked a conversation about how the fast-food industry encourages poor nutrition.

McDonald’s discontinued its “super size” option following its release, according to Variety.

Spurlock returned in 2019 with Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! – a sober look at an industry that processes nine billion animals a year in America.

He leaned into the bizarre and ridiculous, with his stylistic touches including zippy graphics and amusing music, blending a Michael Moore-ish camera-in-your-face style with his own sense of humour and pathos, according to the Associated Press.

After he exposed the fast-food and chicken industries, there was an explosion in restaurants stressing freshness, artisanal methods, farm-to-table goodness and ethically sourced ingredients. But nutritionally, not much has changed.

“There has been this massive shift and people say to me, ‘So has the food gotten healthier?’ And I say, ‘Well, the marketing sure has,’” Spurlock told AP in 2019.