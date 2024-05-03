Switch 2: Everything we know so far about Nintendo's highly anticipated new console

As we move deeper into 2024, anticipation is building for an official announcement from Nintendo for their next console release.

Their previous tentpole, the Nintendo Switch, has become the third best-selling gaming console of all-time, with more than 135 million units sold since its release in 2017. The console has revolutionised hybrid gaming with its ability to be played both at home or on the go.

As it nears the end of its lifespan as Nintendo’s premier gaming device, speculation is increasing over the company’s next step.

While Nintendo has yet to offer any detail about its next version of the Switch, which will most likely be named the Switch 2, there are rumours circulating about what's in store after multiple leaks.

Here’s what we know so far about the Switch 2:

Design and games

The Nintendo Switch was released in 2017. Photo: Nintendo

The current Switch came after the disastrous Wii U, which launched in 2012. The Wii U had a similar design but was bulky and did not function well as a portable console.

The Switch, on the other hand, can be dismantled and reconfigured to suit different needs.

A recently leaked patent filed by Nintendo shows the supposed Switch 2. It looks very similar to the company’s previous portable consoles DS and the 3DS. The patent shows at least three screens, one on the outside and two on the inside once it is unfolded.

The design on the patent could indicate the direction the company takes with the Switch 2, being one that incorporates gameplay previously only available on the DS and 3DS.

New Nintendo Patent

looks like a Switch DS pic.twitter.com/AR8Fzu9poR — ▶︎ PlayGamesMovies (@PlayGamesMovies) October 29, 2023

The DS is one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles, selling more than 154 million units since its release in 2004, followed by the 3DS which sold more than 75 million units after its release in 2011.

If the Switch 2 can play games from the already strong library of Switch games – as well as all the titles on the DS and 3DS – it would make it the strongest and most accessible console from the company yet.

According to rumours circulating from third-party Switch accessory manufacturer Mobapad, the docking function of the Switch 2's controllers may use an electromagnetic suction mechanism instead of the locking system seen in the first version. Rumours also suggest the new controllers will support rumble capabilities similar to those experienced with Sony controllers.

Capabilities

The current Nintendo Switch is relatively weak in terms of graphics when compared to powerful consoles such as Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox, both of which can play games in 4K resolution. The Switch can only play games at 1080p which has been surpassed years ago by Nintendo’s competitors.

While the Switch may be weaker in that aspect, it has still sold more than its counterparts owing to its exclusive library of games as well as its hybrid gaming capabilities.

The Switch 2 will most likely not remain stagnant though, as reports claim that the console will play games in similar quality to Sony’s previous generation console, the PlayStation 4.

On paper, this is not a significant jump for Nintendo, but when comparing the strength and capabilities of the PlayStation 4 to that of the Switch, Sony’s console still has more to offer.

If the Switch 2 is indeed as strong a console as the PlayStation 4, this presents a good opportunity for Nintendo to showcase what they can do with an upgrade in graphics.

The same rumours shared by Mobapad also suggest that the Switch 2 might be able to support backwards compatibility, allowing for players to enjoy games from the first Switch console as well as new ones. This advantage would make the Switch 2 more appealing to buyers, ensuring a seamless experience for those who already own games from the original console.

Meanwhile, according to a report by tech podcast Broken Silicon, the Switch 2's battery will last longer than its predecessor but will perform more effectively when docked and played on a television. This implies that the overall gaming experience while playing the Switch 2 on the go could be somewhat diminished.

Fanfare

There is palpable excitement from gamers, casual or seasoned, for Nintendo's next offering. The company remains loved by all ages for their popular gaming characters and reliable, fun experiences.

Going on the release cycle of the first Switch, it is likely that the Switch 2 will have an even bigger and more bombastic release. As is usual with Nintendo, the new console will be first showcased in Japan, with its features and characteristics rippling around the world.

With the first Switch, Nintendo needed to win their fans back after a divisive period with the Wii U. In contrast, fans don't need much convincing with the Switch 2, as it just needs to do what the current Switch does but better.

The biggest draw for gamers will be Nintendo's exclusives – games with characters such as Super Mario, Link and Kirby. Fans of the popular long-running Animal Crossing series can also expect a new title in the franchise, one that looks to improve on the experience of 2020's New Horizons.

Release date

Nintendo have yet to make any official announcements on the Switch 2, so there’s little to go on in terms of a timeline.

While that is the case, there are indicators for when gamers can expect to see the new console.

There was speculation during the most recent Gamescom in August of last year, that Nintendo was showing off the Switch 2 behind closed doors to some developers to demonstrate the console's capabilities.

As the rumours ramp up, it's looking more likely that the Switch 2 will be unveiled later this year, with the expectation being that it would go on sale in early 2025.