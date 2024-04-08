Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to meet fans at Global Village

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be meeting fans at Dubai's Global Village on Tuesday.

The pair are set to attend a fan event at 8.30pm as part of their promotional tour for the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. They will be joined by other cast members including Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, along with producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Mehra. Director Ali Abbas Zafar will also be attending. Zafar is known for his high-octane action films, having previously directed Sultan in 2016 and Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is already gearing up to be a holiday favourite this Eid, and it is due to be released in UAE cinemas on Wednesday.

The film tells the story of two elite soldiers with starkly opposing personalities. They work together to thwart a scientist’s plans to destabilise India using AI technology. The film was partly shot in the UAE and Jordan and its trailer has already been received with marked enthusiasm. It has been watched more than 44 million times since its release two weeks ago. The video shows several adrenalin-packed scenes with car chases, tank drifts, helicopter stunts and sprawling explosions. It also gives a glimpse of the clashing personas of its two main protagonists.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also has a big song number shot in Jordan's Wadi Rum. The song, titled Wallah Habibi, is composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics from Irshad Kamil and choreography by Bosco-Ceaser. The film was produced by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ Films. It is being distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films.

Global Village has been a hotspot in Dubai for Bollywood fan events. In February, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon visited the venue to promote the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film was extensively shot in the UAE.