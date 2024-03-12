Free entry to Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation during Ramadan

The Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation will be free to access during Ramadan.

The holy month is a pertinent time to delve into the history of the Islamic world, and how the religion propelled scientific, artistic and literary advancements across centuries. While tickets are normally set at Dh10 for adults and Dh5 for children, the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation will allow free entry during Ramadan. However, the museum’s opening times will be adjusted with iftar and prayer schedules in mind.

The museum will be accessible every day except Friday. It will be open between 9am and 2pm, then again from 9pm to 11pm.

Evening timings will change during the final 10 days of the month and will be scheduled around taraweeh and night prayers. The museum will be closed for two days towards the end of Ramadan to prepare for Eid Al Fitr, which is expected to fall on April 8 or 9.

The Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation is a cultural landmark in the emirate. Located along Al Majarrah Waterfront, it displays thousands of artefacts from the first century of the Hijri calendar to the 14th, which in the Gregorian calendar corresponds to the seventh and 20th century.

The structure itself is architecturally arresting. It was initially founded as a marketplace in 1987 and became a museum in 2008, following a directive of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.

A 17th-century Mughal dominion Fish Standard used in a parage or on the battlefield. It is on display at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The museum comprises seven sections. These include the Abu Bakr Gallery of Islamic Faith, Ibn Al-Haytham Gallery of Science and Technology, Islamic Coins Display, several galleries dedicated to Islamic Art and Al Majarrah Temporary Exhibition Gallery.

The Majarrah section of the museum is currently hosting an exhibition titled Ziena Splendor of the Indian Courts. Running until April 14, it highlights the mutual influence between Islamic and Indian art, showing how the religion propelled artists from the subcontinent towards new approaches and frontiers.

The exhibition features artefacts that come from the collection of the late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah – who held a number of government positions in Kuwait, including minister of defence and deputy prime minister – also belonging to his wife Sheikha Hussa.

More information about the timings and exhibitions of The Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation is available at sharjahmuseums.ae