Oscars 2024: How to watch the ceremony live in the UAE

The biggest night of the year in film is almost here.

The Oscars will take place on Monday at 4am UAE time and fans around the world can tune in to see who's awarded for their cinematic achievements.

Among the countless highlights this year, eyes in the region will undoubtedly turn to the Best Documentary Feature category, where Tunisian film Four Daughters is a strong contender to make Oscar history with a win.

Kaouther Ben Hania became the first Arab woman to direct two Oscar-nominated films, the other being The Man Who Sold His Skin in 2021.

From left, Tayssir Chikhaoui, Olfa Hamrouni and Eya Chikhaoui in Four Daughters. Photo: Kino Lorber

Where to watch

MBC has the exclusive rights to broadcast the ceremony in the region, via its streaming service Shahid.

It will be on AlThaqafeya, which is number 66 under the Live TV section in the app. The channel has already aired events such as the Golden Globes and Emmys earlier this year.

The red carpet broadcast is set to start around 3am UAE time, with the awards ceremony set to begin around 4am.

What to keep an eye out for

As always, there's huge interest for which film will take the top prize, with the likes of Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon fighting it out for Best Picture.

Barbie’s Ryan Gosling is up for Best Supporting Actor, though his performance of the film's hit song I’m Just Ken may end up as the viral moment of the night. Barbie is in the running for eight awards, though many are still reeling after director Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were snubbed from their respective categories.

Other highlights to look forward to include Emma Stone potentially winning her second Oscar for Poor Things. Her first win came for 2017's La La Land.

Jodie Foster will be looking to win her third Academy Award for her performance in the Netflix film Nyad. Her last nomination was in 1994 for Nell. She previously won for The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs.

Meanwhile, Japanese anime director Hayao Miyazaki's film The Boy and the Heron is up for the Best Animated Feature, but faces competition from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Miyazaki won for Spirited Away in 2003.

Follow live updates with The National

The National will be running a live blog to cover the award ceremony from Sunday evening.

Tune in for live coverage as the awards are announced as well as insights, fashion galleries, and more.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the 10 films nominated for Best Picture