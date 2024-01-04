Take That to perform in Abu Dhabi on opening day of SailGP

British pop group Take That will be performing at Mina Zayed as part of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix.

The trio will take to the stage on January 13, concluding the opening day of the high-octane race. They are expected to perform many of their greatest hits, including Back for Good and Patience, as well as tracks from their ninth studio album This Life, which they released in November. The album was the highest selling from a UK artist in 2023, outselling the rest of the Top 25 combined.

Take That’s concert marks the first time SailGP, which is presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will host a live music performance. Organisers refer to the championship as “the world’s most exciting racing on water”. The race features some of the globe’s best sailors, going neck to neck in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, which are capable of reaching speeds up to 100km/h.

Opening day of the @Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix just got even better! 🇦🇪



Action-packed, high-speed racing plus a very special performance by global music superstars @takethat 🎶



Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/KfVKlN5lON#SailGP #AbuDhabiSGP pic.twitter.com/FryvbrOwcX — SailGP (@SailGP) January 4, 2024

Take That, which was established in 1989, consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. The group was originally a five-piece act that also included Robbie Williams and Jason Orange. Williams’s departure from Take That in 1996 prompted a nine-year disbandment after which the group returned in what is one of the most fevered comebacks in British music history.

Williams returned to the band for the album Progress in 2011, which broke several UK records for the fastest-selling album of the 21st century and fastest-selling tour of all time. Williams’s second departure, along with that of Jason Orange, left the remaining three members to release III (2014) and Wonderland (2017), which were certified platinum and gold respectively.

The upcoming SailGP concert will not be the first time Take That have performed in the UAE. The boy band was at the Dubai Media Amphitheatre in 2017. Barlow performed as a solo artist in Dubai in 2014, while Williams took the stage at Etihad Arena in October.

Tickets to SailGP are on sale at SailGP.com/AbuDhabi. Both regular and premier tickets to the Waterfront Grandstand, priced at Dh210 and Dh475 respectively, will grant access to the Take That concert. Additional musical performances and entertainment are also expected to be unveiled soon for the concluding day of the race.