Celebrities and notable people marking milestone birthdays in 2024

A host of international royals, politicians and celebrities will be celebrating milestone birthdays in 2024.

Kate Moss and Leonardo DiCaprio will both turn 50 while Brigitte Bardot, Sophia Loren and Dame Jane Goodall will mark their 90th birthdays.

Here, The National rounds up the highlights.

Turning 100

Jimmy Carter, born October 1, 1924

Turning 90

Sophia Loren and Giorgio Armani at Milan Fashion Week, September 2015. They will both turn 90 in 2024. Reuters

Dame Jane Goodall, born April 3, 1934

Shirley MacLaine, born April 24, 1934

Giorgio Armani, born July 11, 1934

Sophia Loren, born September 20, 1934

Brigitte Bardot, born September 28, 1934

Dame Judi Dench, born December 9, 1934

Maggie Smith, born December 28, 1934

Turning 80

Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore will turn 80 in 2024. AFP

Jimmy Page, born January 9, 1944

Diana Ross, born March 26, 1944

George Lucas, born May 14, 1944

Patti LaBelle, born May 24, 1944

Gladys Knight, born May 28, 1944

Saira Banu, born August 23, 1944

Michael Douglas, born September 25, 1944

Danny DeVito, born November 17, 1944

Sharmila Tagore, born December 8, 1944

Turning 70

US television host and producer Oprah Winfrey will turn 70 in 2024. AFP

Oprah Winfrey, born January 29, 1954

John Travolta, born February 18, 1954

Catherine O'Hara, born March 4, 1954

Jackie Chan, born April 7, 1954

James Cameron, born August 16, 1954

Rekha, born October 10, 1954

Ang Lee, born October 23, 1954

Yanni, born November 14, 1954

Denzel Washington, born December 28, 1954

Turning 60

Keanu Reeves will turn 60 in 2024. PA

Nicolas Cage, born January 7, 1964

Jeff Bezos, born January 12, 1964

Michelle Obama, born January 17, 1964

Lenny Kravitz, born May 26, 1964

Courteney Cox, born June 15, 1964

Sandra Bullock, born July 26, 1964

Kamala Harris, born October 20, 1964

Keanu Reeves, born September 2, 1964

Turning 50

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan will turn 50 in 2024. AFP

Hrithik Roshan, born January 10, 1974

Kate Moss, born January 16, 1974

Christian Bale, born January 30, 1974

Olivia Colman, born January 30, 1974

Victoria Beckham, born April 17, 1974

Penelope Cruz, born April 28, 1974

Kajol, born August 5, 1974

Joaquin Phoenix, born October 28, 1974

Leonardo DiCaprio, born November 11, 1974

Turning 40

Prince Harry will turn 40 in 2024. Getty Images

Trevor Noah, born February 20, 1984

Sheikha Shamsa bint Mohamed, daughter of President Sheikh Mohamed, born June 18, 1984

Khloe Kardashian, born June 27, 1984

RajKummar Rao, born August 31, 1984

Prince Harry, born September 15, 1984

Katy Perry, born October 25, 1984

Turning 30

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa will both turn 30 in 2024. AP

Maluma, born January 28, 1994

Harry Styles, born February 1, 1994

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, born February 26, 1994

Justin Bieber, born March 1, 1994

Bad Bunny, born March 10, 1994

Princess Rajwa of Jordan, born April 28, 1994

Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, born June 28, 1994

Shohei Ohtani, born July 5, 1994

Sheikha Futtaim bint Mohammed, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed, born July 22, 1994

RM, born September 12, 1994

Turning 21

Oliva Rodrigo, born February 20, 2003