Celebrities and notable people marking milestone birthdays in 2024

A host of international royals, politicians and celebrities will be celebrating milestone birthdays in 2024.
Kate Moss and Leonardo DiCaprio will both turn 50 while Brigitte Bardot, Sophia Loren and Dame Jane Goodall will mark their 90th birthdays.
Here, The National rounds up the highlights.
Turning 100
Jimmy Carter, born October 1, 1924
Turning 90
Dame Jane Goodall, born April 3, 1934
Shirley MacLaine, born April 24, 1934
Giorgio Armani, born July 11, 1934
Sophia Loren, born September 20, 1934
Brigitte Bardot, born September 28, 1934
Dame Judi Dench, born December 9, 1934
Maggie Smith, born December 28, 1934
Turning 80
Jimmy Page, born January 9, 1944
Diana Ross, born March 26, 1944
George Lucas, born May 14, 1944
Patti LaBelle, born May 24, 1944
Gladys Knight, born May 28, 1944
Saira Banu, born August 23, 1944
Michael Douglas, born September 25, 1944
Danny DeVito, born November 17, 1944
Sharmila Tagore, born December 8, 1944
Turning 70
Oprah Winfrey, born January 29, 1954
John Travolta, born February 18, 1954
Catherine O'Hara, born March 4, 1954
Jackie Chan, born April 7, 1954
James Cameron, born August 16, 1954
Rekha, born October 10, 1954
Ang Lee, born October 23, 1954
Yanni, born November 14, 1954
Denzel Washington, born December 28, 1954
Turning 60
Nicolas Cage, born January 7, 1964
Jeff Bezos, born January 12, 1964
Michelle Obama, born January 17, 1964
Lenny Kravitz, born May 26, 1964
Courteney Cox, born June 15, 1964
Sandra Bullock, born July 26, 1964
Kamala Harris, born October 20, 1964
Keanu Reeves, born September 2, 1964
Turning 50
Hrithik Roshan, born January 10, 1974
Kate Moss, born January 16, 1974
Christian Bale, born January 30, 1974
Olivia Colman, born January 30, 1974
Victoria Beckham, born April 17, 1974
Penelope Cruz, born April 28, 1974
Kajol, born August 5, 1974
Joaquin Phoenix, born October 28, 1974
Leonardo DiCaprio, born November 11, 1974
Turning 40
Trevor Noah, born February 20, 1984
Sheikha Shamsa bint Mohamed, daughter of President Sheikh Mohamed, born June 18, 1984
Khloe Kardashian, born June 27, 1984
RajKummar Rao, born August 31, 1984
Prince Harry, born September 15, 1984
Katy Perry, born October 25, 1984
Turning 30
Maluma, born January 28, 1994
Harry Styles, born February 1, 1994
Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, born February 26, 1994
Justin Bieber, born March 1, 1994
Bad Bunny, born March 10, 1994
Princess Rajwa of Jordan, born April 28, 1994
Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, born June 28, 1994
Shohei Ohtani, born July 5, 1994
Sheikha Futtaim bint Mohammed, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed, born July 22, 1994
RM, born September 12, 1994
Turning 21
Oliva Rodrigo, born February 20, 2003