101 notable deaths in 2023, including Sheikh Nawaf, Matthew Perry and Rosalynn Carter

The world has said a sad farewell to a number of influential people this year, whether well-known on the global stage or celebrated in the spheres of their home countries.

Here are some of the notable deaths in 2023

January

Kelly Monteith

October 17, 1942 – January 1, 2023

Kelly Monteith, a US-born comedian whose observational humour and satirical sketches also brought him a wide following in Britain, died at the age of 80.

His death was confirmed by Marlise Boland, executive producer of The Anglophile Channel, which he often worked with. He had suffered a stroke in 2021 and had also battled aphasia.

Ken Block

November 21, 1967 – January 2, 2023

Daredevil rally driver, action sports athlete and YouTube star Ken Block, known for his high-octane stunts behind the wheel, died aged 55 after a snowmobile accident in January.

Adam Rich

October 12, 1968 – January 7, 2023

Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as “America’s little brother” on Eight Is Enough, died aged 54. According to an autopsy report released by the LA County Medical Examiner, Rich died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Jeff Beck

June 24, 1944 – January 10, 2023

Jeff Beck, who influenced generations of musicians and became known as the “guitar player’s guitar player”, died aged 78.

Beck died after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”, his representatives said.

The British musician first came to prominence as a member of the Yardbirds and then embarked on a solo career that incorporated hard rock, jazz, funky blues and even opera.

Carole Cook

January 14, 1924 – January 11, 2023

Actress Carole Cook, known for the 1984 John Hughes comedy Sixteen Candles, died “peacefully” from heart failure, aged 98, according to her agent, Robert Malcolm.

Doming Lam

August 5, 1926 – January 11, 2023

Macau-born composer Doming Lam, known as the “father of Hong Kong modern music” died aged 96, his family confirmed.

Tatjana Patitz

March 25, 1966 – January 11, 2023

Tatjana Patitz, one of the original supermodels who dominated fashion in the 1980s and 1990s, died of breast cancer aged 56.

The Germany-born Patitz was among a handful of women of the era whose looks and style catapulted them to global fame that transcended modelling. Along with Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, Patitz appeared in the smouldering video to George Michael's 1990 hit Freedom! '90.

Lisa Marie Presley

February 1, 1968 – January 12, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of Elvis, died aged 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother Priscilla Presley said.

She was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, in the mansion she inherited from her father, rock legend Elvis Presley.

Julian Sands

January 4, 1958 – c. January 13, 2023

British actor Julian Sands died aged 65 while hiking in California. The exact date of Sands' death has not been confirmed.

The actor, known for his roles in films such as A Room with a View and Leaving Las Vegas, was reported missing on January 13 after he went hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains. He was missing for more than five months before his remains were found in June.

Gina Lollobrigida

July 4, 1927 – January 16, 2023

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last pillars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died aged 95.

“Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain eternal,” Italy's Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote after Italy's Ansa news agency reported her death.

Jay Briscoe

January 25, 1984 – January 17, 2023

American wrestler Jamin Pugh, known to fans as Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident in Delaware. He was best known for his time with the Ring of Honor wrestling company and died a week shy of his 39th birthday.

David Crosby

August 14, 1941 – January 18, 2023

American rock star David Crosby died aged 81.

The folk rock artist was a founding member of both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash. His wife Jan Dance told Variety that Crosby died following a long illness.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” his wife told the entertainment publication.

Balkrishna Doshi

August 26, 1927 – January 24, 2023

Balkrishna Doshi, one of India’s most distinguished architects best known for his dedication to providing affordable housing in the country, died aged 95.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you about the passing away of Balkrishna Doshi, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” his family said.

Randy Gonzalez

September 13, 1987 – January 25, 2023

TikTok star Randy Gonzalez died of colon cancer aged 35. He was best known for being part of Enkyboys, a duo he created with his son Brice, six.

Gonzalez revealed in April that he had been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer six months earlier.

Cindy Williams

August 22, 1947 – January 25, 2023

Cindy Williams, known for her role on the sitcom Laverne & Shirley, died aged 75.

Williams died in Los Angeles after a brief illness, said her children Zak and Emily Hudson.

Barrett Strong

February 5, 1941 – January 29, 2023

Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang the lead on the company’s breakthrough single Money (That’s What I Want) and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as I Heard It Through the Grapevine, War and Papa Was a Rollin' Stone, died aged 81.

Annie Wersching

March 28, 1977 – January 29, 2023

Actress Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series 24 and providing the voice for Tess in the video game The Last of Us, died aged 45.

Neil Druckmann, who created The Last of Us, wrote on Twitter: “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

February

K Viswanath

February 19, 1930 – February 2, 2023

Veteran South Indian filmmaker and actor K Viswanath – a recipient of India's highest cinema honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award – died aged 92.

Known mostly for his work in Telugu films, Viswanath had been ill for a while owing to age-related ailments, Indian media reported. He died at a private hospital in Hyderabad where he had been receiving treatment.

Paco Rabanne

February 18, 1934 – February 3, 2023

Fashion designer Paco Rabanne died at the age of 88.

The Spanish designer, whose real name was Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, founded the renowned brand.

Alongside French designers Pierre Cardin and Andre Courreges, he challenged the status quo of Paris fashion of the time, earning him the moniker of “enfant terrible”.

Vani Jayaram

November 30, 1945 – February 4, 2023

Veteran Indian singer Vani Jayaram, a recipient of India's prestigious Padma Bhushan civilian award, died aged 77.

Known for her work in the Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu film industries, Jayaram also won the National Film Award for Best Playback Singer three times. She received the Padma Bhushan shortly before her death, on January 26, India's Republic Day.

Burt Bacharach

May 12, 1928 – February 8, 2023

Composer Burt Bacharach, whose hits such as I Say a Little Prayer and Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head provided a mellow alternative soundtrack to rock ‘n’ roll in the 1960s and 1970s, died at the age of 94.

Bacharach died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles with his family by his side.

Kiernan Forbes

January 28, 1988 – February 10, 2023

South African hip-hop star AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was killed in Durban aged 35. He was one of two men shot outside a restaurant, hours before a scheduled nightclub performance.

The news was announced on AKA's social media channels by his parents Tony and Lynn Forbes.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son,” they said.

“Our son was loved, and he gave love in return.”

Trugoy the Dove

September 21, 1968 – February 12, 2023

David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip-hop trio De La Soul, died aged 54.

In recent years, Trugoy had revealed he was battling congestive heart failure, living with a LifeVest machine affixed to his person. De La Soul was part of the hip-hop tribute at the Grammy Awards the week he died, but Trugoy was not onstage with his fellow bandmates.

Leiji Matsumoto

January 25, 1938 – February 13, 2023

Leiji Matsumoto, the famed Japanese manga and anime creator of epic space sagas including Galaxy Express 999 and Space Pirate Captain Harlock, died aged 85.

Matsumoto was also known for his work with Yoshinobu Nishizaki on the 1970s TV series Space Battleship Yamato. He also supervised several animated videos for the French electronic music duo Daft Punk including One More Time.

Raquel Welch

September 5, 1940 – February 15, 2023

American actress Raquel Welch died aged 82.

Welch first grabbed the public's attention with her role in the 1966 sci-fi adventure Fantastic Voyage, playing a member of a miniaturised medical team injected into the body of an injured diplomat. Her character was memorable for the skin-tight diving suit she wore in a scene where she was attacked by antibodies.

Her success in the film was followed by an appearance later the same year in the prehistoric fantasy drama One Million Years BC depicting cavemen and women coexisting with dinosaurs.

Stella Stevens

October 1, 1938 – February 17, 2023

Hollywood actress Stella Stevens died aged 84.

Best known as the object of Jerry Lewis's affection in the 1963 comedy The Nutty Professor, Stevens was a prominent leading lady in the 1960s and 1970s, who held her own in a variety of roles on the big and small screen.

Richard Belzer

August 4, 1944 – February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of television's most indelible detectives as John Munch in Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: SVU, has died aged 78.

Jansen Panettiere

September 25, 1994 – February 19, 2023

Nickelodeon and Disney Channel actor Jansen Panettiere, the brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, died aged 28. A week after his death, his family announced that his cause of death was cardiomegaly, better known as an enlarged heart.

Jansen appeared in shows such as Major Crimes and The Walking Dead, as well as the 2004 Disney Channel movie Tiger Cruise and 2012 film The Forger opposite his sister.

John Motson

July 10, 1945 – February 23, 2023

Football commentator John Motson died aged 77.

Popularly known as "Motty”, he covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the BBC before retiring in 2018. His long career also took in two Olympic Games.

Walter Mirisch

November 8, 1921 – February 24, 2023

Oscar-winner Walter Mirisch, who produced Hollywood classics such as West Side Story, Some Like It Hot and The Pink Panther, died at age 101.

Mirisch, whose career spanned six decades, was also a former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Burny Mattinson

May 13, 1935 – February 27, 2023

Burnette "Burny” Mattinson, Disney’s longest-serving employee, died aged 87.

He worked at the company for nearly 70 years. He was still working with Disney as a story consultant and mentor at the time of his death and was due to receive the company’s first-ever platinum service award in June.

Mattinson joined the organisation as a teenager in 1953, working in the post room before becoming part of the animating team as an assistant on the 1955 film Lady and the Tramp. His career-defining films include One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Beauty and the Beast and Big Hero 6.

March

Just Fontaine

August 18, 1933 – March 1, 2023

Former France striker Just Fontaine, who scored a record 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup, died at the age of 89.

Fontaine, who was born in Marrakesh, Morocco, in 1933, passed away at his home in Toulouse, France.

In March 2004, Fontaine was named by Pele as one of the 125 greatest living footballers.

Steve Mackey

November 10, 1966 – March 2, 2023

Britpop band Pulp paid tribute to their bass guitarist Steve Mackey, who died aged 56.

The group – best known for hits such as Common People and Disco 2000 – announced the passing of Mackey on their Instagram page.

Wayne Shorter

August 25, 1933 – March 2, 2023

Wayne Shorter, an influential jazz innovator whose lyrical, complex jazz compositions and pioneering saxophone playing sounded through more than half a century of American music, died aged 89.

Rafael Vinoly

June 1, 1944 – March 2, 2023

Rafael Vinoly, the Uruguayan-born New York architect who designed the NYU Abu Dhabi campus among several other worldwide landmarks, died aged 78.

His death was announced by his son Roman, who wrote on his father's website: “He was a visionary who will be missed by all those whose lives he touched through his work.”

Kenzaburo Oe

January 31, 1935 – March 3, 2023

Nobel-winning Japanese novelist Kenzaburo Oe died aged 88.

“He died of old age in the early hours of March 3,” publishers Kodansha said of his death. “Oe was a leading liberal voice who defended the disenfranchised and challenged the conformity of modern society.

Tom Sizemore

November 29, 1961 – March 3, 2023

Tom Sizemore, the Saving Private Ryan actor whose bright 1990s star burnt out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died aged 61.

Gary Rossington

December 4, 1951 – March 5, 2023

Gary Rossington, the guitarist from American rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, died aged 71.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today,” the band wrote in a tribute posted to Facebook.

“Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Qavi Khan

November 13, 1942 – March 5, 2023

Pakistani actor Qavi Khan died in Canada aged 80.

Khan was a prolific performer in television dramas, film and theatre. During his career, he featured in more than 200 films, including Mohabbat Zindagi Hai, Sarfarosh, Kalay Chor and Zameen Aasmaan.

Marcel Amont

April 1, 1929 – March 8, 2023

French singer Marcel Amont, known for hits such as Bleu, Blanc, Blond, died aged 93.

The whimsical showman, who had a 75-year career, died at his home in Saint-Cloud, on the outskirts of Paris.

Satish Kaushik

April 13, 1956 – March 8, 2023

Bollywood actor, comedian, writer and director Satish Kaushik died aged 66.

News of his death was confirmed by Kaushik’s friend and Indian actor Anupam Kher, who posted the news on social media.

“Such a sudden full stop on 45 years of friendship! Life will never be the same without you Satish,” Kher wrote.

Chaim Topol

September 9, 1935 – March 8, 2023

Israeli actor Chaim Topol, known for his role in Fiddler on the Roof, died in Tel Aviv aged 87.

Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog hailed Topol as “one of the most outstanding Israeli actors,” who “filled the movie screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts.”

Robert Blake

September 18, 1933 – March 9, 2023

Robert Blake, who played a mass killer in the film adaptation of Truman Capote's In Cold Blood and was acquitted of killing his own wife, died in Los Angeles aged 89. The actor died of heart disease.

Blake found fame as an American TV detective in the 1970s series Baretta. However, his career, which began when he was a child, was overshadowed by the 2001 murder of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, a crime for which he was tried and acquitted.

Bobby Caldwell

August 15, 1951 – March 14, 2023

Soulful RnB singer and songwriter Bobby Caldwell, who had a major hit in 1978 with What You Won't Do for Love, died aged 71.

His wife Mary Caldwell said that the singer died in her arms at home in New Jersey after a long illness.

What You Won't Do for Love became a long-term standard and career-defining hit for Caldwell, who also wrote the song. The track was covered by artists, including Boyz II Men and Michael Bolton, and was sampled by Tupac Shakur on his posthumously released song Do For Love.

Lance Reddick

June 7, 1962 – March 17, 2023

Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his commanding presence as a no-nonsense police chief on the acclaimed television drama The Wire and for his supporting role in the John Wick action-film series, died aged 60.

Reddick died suddenly of natural causes, according to his publicist, Mia Hansen.

Paul O'Grady

June 14, 1955 – March 28, 2023

British television presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady died aged 67.

The TV star, also known for his alter ego Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully”. During his career, he hosted The Paul O'Grady Show, Blind Date and Blankety Blank, as well as ITV's National Television Awards-winning For The Love Of Dogs.

Ryuichi Sakamoto

January 17, 1952 – March 28, 2023

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Oscar-winning Japanese composer famed for his scores for Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence, The Last Emperor and other films, died aged 71.

Sakamoto was also known for his acting, and for his work with the pioneering electronic music band Yellow Magic Orchestra, which he cofounded.

April

Seymour Stein

April 18, 1942 – April 2, 2023

Seymour Stein, the founder of Sire Records who helped launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and many others, died aged 80.

Stein, who helped found the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation and was himself inducted into the hall of fame in 2005, died of cancer in Los Angeles, according to his family.

Michael Lerner

June 22, 1941 – April 8, 2023

Michael Lerner, the Brooklyn-born character actor who played myriad imposing figures in his 60 years in the business, including movie mogul Jack Lipnick in Barton Fink, Jewish mobster Big Fat Bernie Gale in Safe Men and an angry publishing executive in Elf, died at age 81.

Moonbin

January 26, 1998 – April 19, 2023

K-pop star Moonbin, known as a member of the band Astro, died at the age of 25.

“On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky,” said a statement posted in Korean on Fantagio's official Twitter page. Moon Bin – who performed as Moonbin – also performed with a subgroup called Moonbin & Sanha.

Jock Zonfrillo

August 4, 1976 – April 30, 2023

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo died aged 46. The Glasgow-born chef had presented MasterChef since 2019.

A statement, posted on Zonfrillo's Facebook page, said: “So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts”.

May

Gordon Lightfoot

November 17, 1938 – May 1, 2023

Canadian musician Gordon Lightfoot, the singer-songwriter known for folk-pop hits such as If You Could Read My Mind and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, died aged 84 of natural causes.

Lightfoot's catalogue of compositions has more than 200 songs, a number of them covered by performers such as Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Judy Collins, Barbra Streisand, Glen Campbell and Richie Havens. His For Lovin' Me and Early Morning Rain became a hit for the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary.

Linda Lewis

September 27, 1950 – May 3, 2023

Singer-songwriter Linda Lewis, whose career spanned more than four decades, died at the age of 72.

Known for a five-octave vocal range and ability to perform a wide array of genres, she enjoyed solo success in the 1970s and provided backing vocals for such artists as David Bowie and Sir Rod Stewart.

Billy Graham

June 7, 1943 – May 17, 2023

Former professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Eldridge Wayne Coleman Jr, better known by his ring name “Superstar” Billy Graham, died aged 79.

“The Superstar Billy Graham just left us. Thank you for all your influence on my career!” fellow wrestling Hall of Famer Ric Flair wrote in tribute, sharing the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ray Stevenson

May 25, 1964 – May 21, 2023

Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in RRR, an Asgardian warrior in the Thor films and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s Rome, died aged 58.

Stevenson was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, in 1964. After attending the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and years of working in British television, he made his film debut in Paul Greengrass’s 1998 film The Theory of Flight.

June

Cynthia Weil

October 18, 1940 – June 1, 2023

Grammy-winning American songwriter Cynthia Weil, known for You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin', Here You Come Again and Somewhere Out There, died aged 82.

Natasha Al-Maani

1959 – June, 2023

Jordanian artist Natasha Al-Maani, known for her vocal support of Palestinian independence, died aged 64. Israeli-Palestinian conflict was a key theme in her work.

Khalid Kishtainy

October 10, 1929 – June 3, 2023

Iraqi writer Khalid Kishtainy, known for Tales from Old Baghdad: Grandma and I (1997) and Arabian Tales: Baghdad-on-Thames (2011), died aged 93.

Francoise Gilot

November 26, 1921 – June 6, 2023

French painter Francoise Gilot, known as a muse and partner of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, died aged 101. In her 1964 memoir Life with Picasso, Gilot recounted instances of Picasso's violence and their turbulent relationship.

Alan Arkin

March 26, 1934 – June 29, 2023

American actor and filmmaker Alan Arkin, known for roles in Argo, Little Miss Sunshine and Edward Scissorhands, died aged 89.

July

Joesthetics

January 14, 1993 – July 1, 2023

Social media fitness and bodybuilding influencer Jo Lindner, also known as Joesthetics, died after suffering from a sudden aneurysm aged 30.

Lindner’s girlfriend, Nicha, announced his death through social media, stating that the YouTube star died after complaining of neck pain.

“He was in my arms … then this just happened too fast”, she wrote on Instagram. She said he had complained of neck pain three days earlier. "We did not really realise it … until it was too late.”

Peter Hellyer

November 7, 1947 – July 2, 2023

President Sheikh Mohamed extended his sympathies to the family of Peter Hellyer after the author, columnist and cultural historian died aged 75.

Hellyer began a decades-long association with the UAE in the 1970s when he moved to the country to develop documentaries about the overseas visits of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Coco Lee

January 17, 1975 – July 5, 2023

Coco Lee, the Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died aged 48.

The star had lived with depression for several years, Lee’s elder sisters Carol and Nancy said, with her condition deteriorating drastically over her last few months.

“Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her,” they said.

Milan Kundera

April 1, 1929 – July 11, 2023

Milan Kundera, the author of The Unbearable Lightness of Being, whose dark, provocative novels delved into the enigma of the human condition, died aged 94.

Through his characteristic satire and poetic prose, Kundera sought to express all that is compelling and absurd about life, drawing on his own experiences of being stripped of his Czech nationality for dissent.

Jane Birkin

December 14, 1946 – July 16, 2023

British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin, who inspired the famous Hermes Birkin bag, died aged 76.

“The most French of Britons is gone,” Rima Abdul Malak, the French Minister of Culture wrote on X. “Jane B was mischief, impertinent elegance, the never-outdated emblem of an entire era, a murmuring voice that remains our idol.”

Tony Bennett

August 3, 1926 – July 21, 2023

American musician Tony Bennett died aged 96. His death was confirmed by his publicist Sylvia Weiner, who said he died in his hometown in New York.

Bennett, who had Alzheimer's disease for the past seven years, enjoyed a decades-long career and duets with stars including Frank Sinatra and Lady Gaga.

George Alagiah

November 22, 1955 – July 24, 2023

BBC newsreader George Alagiah, who became one of British television's most familiar and respected faces in more than three decades with the broadcaster, died at the age of 67.

Sinead O’Connor

December 8, 1966 – July 26, 2023

Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor died at the age of 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead,” her family said in a statement. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of Nothing Compares 2 U.

Randy Meisner

March 8, 1946 – July 26, 2023

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favourites as Take It Easy and The Best of My Love, and stepped out front for the waltz-time ballad Take It to the Limit, died aged 77.

Paul Reubens

August 27, 1952 – July 30, 2023

Paul Reubens, the American comic who became famous in the 1980s for playing eccentric man-child Pee-wee Herman and then for his arrest at an adult theatre, died aged 70.

Reubens passed away on Sunday after a six-year battle with cancer that he had not publicly disclosed, according to a statement on the actor's official social media accounts.

Angus Cloud

July 10, 1998 – July 31, 2023

Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as Fezco “Fez” O'Neill on the HBO series Euphoria, died aged 25.

Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said the actor died at his family home in Oakland, California. In a statement, Cloud's family said goodbye to “an artist, a friend, a brother and a son”.

Two months after his death it was ruled that Cloud died “accidentally” following a “multiple drug overdose” by the Alameda County Coroner's Office.

August

Sir Michael Boyd

July 6, 1955 – August 3, 2023

British theatre director Sir Michael Boyd died aged 68. Boyd, was an artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, which announced his death, sharing a statement from his family – wife Caroline and children Daniel, Gabriella and Rachael. Boyd was knighted in 2012 for services to drama.

Mark Margolis

November 26, 1939 – August 3, 2023

Mark Margolis, who played the sinister, wheelchair-bound cartel don Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, died aged 83.

The actor died at a New York hospital following a short illness, with his wife and son at his bedside.

William Friedkin

August 25, 1935 – August 7, 2023

William Friedkin, the Oscar-winning director known for the gripping thriller The French Connection (1971) and the horrifying The Exorcist (1973), died aged 87.

Friedkin is survived by his wife Sherry Lansing, the former chief executive of Paramount Pictures, and his two sons Cedric and Jack.

DJ Casper

May 31, 1965 – August 7, 2023

DJ Casper – born William Perry Jr – the artist behind the hit dance song Cha-Cha Slide, died aged 58.

His wife Kim Bradshaw confirmed that he died of cancer and was surrounded by his loved ones at his time of death.

Brice Marden

October 15, 1938 – August 9, 2023

American artist Brice Marden, an acclaimed abstract painter, whose career spanned almost 60 years, died of cancer at the age of 84.

His acclaimed works include Nebraska (1966), Grove Group II (1972-73) and Thira (1979-80).

Robbie Robertson

July 5, 1943 – August 9, 2023

Canadian singer Robbie Robertson died aged 80. Robertson was known as lead guitarist of The Band, the group behind a number of hits, including The Weight, Up On Cripple Creek and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.

Ron Cephas Jones

January 8, 1957 – August 19, 2023

Ron Cephas Jones, a veteran stage actor who won two Emmy Awards for his role in TV drama This Is Us, died aged 66. Jones's manager, Dan Spilo, said the actor died due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.

On This Is Us, Jones played William “Shakespeare” Hill, whose life is renewed through his relationship with the family of his son Randall Pearson, played by Sterling K Brown.

“One of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us,” Brown said in an Instagram post after Jones's death. “The world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed.”

Terry Funk

June 30, 1944 – August 23, 2023

American wrestling star Terry Funk, a pioneer of the sport who rose to popularity in the 1980s, died at the age of 79. Known for his nearly 50-year career, Funk helped popularise a “hardcore” style of wrestling characterised by the use of improvised weapons, such as chairs, ladders, bins and bats.

Bray Wyatt

May 23, 1987 – August 24, 2023

Wrestling star Bray Wyatt, born Windham Rotunda, died aged 36.

He died of a cardiac arrest months after contracting Covid-19, which reportedly led to him experiencing heart issues.

Mohamed Al-Fayed

January 27, 1929 – August 30, 2023

Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed died in London aged 94.

Al-Fayed was among the most high-profile businessmen in Britain. Aside from previously owning English Premier League team Fulham, he also was the former owner of luxury department store Harrods and the Paris Ritz Hotel.

He was the father of Dodi Fayed, who died with Princess Diana in a Paris car crash in 1997.

September

Karim Al Iraqi

February 18, 1955 – September 1, 2023

Celebrated Iraqi poet Karim Al Iraqi died aged 68. Al Iraqi – real name Karim Oudah – was treated for prostate cancer in the UAE in 2020.

President Sheikh Mohamed paid tribute to the poet on X, writing: “May God have mercy on the poet Karim Al Iraqi, who [leaves] behind a rich legacy of creativity. He had a relationship of mutual love and appreciation with the Emirates and its people over many years.”

David McCallum

September 19, 1933 – September 25, 2023

David McCallum, the British actor who starred in the popular 1960s show The Man From Uncle, died aged 90.

McCallum, who was later known for his role as a medical examiner in NCIS, died at a New York hospital with his family by his side.

Sir Michael Gambon

October 19, 1940 – September 27, 2023

Sir Michael Gambon, known for playing Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series, died aged 82 following a bout of pneumonia.

Gambon began his acting career on stage in the early 1960s before moving into television and film. He was mentored by Laurence Olivier.

Although he is best known for playing Dumbledore, Gambon also had notable roles as a mob leader in Peter Greenaway's The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover in 1989 and as the elderly King George V in Tom Hooper's The King's Speech in 2010.

Najah Salam

March 13, 1931 – September 28, 2023

Lebanese singer and actress Najah Salam, who surged to fame in the mid-20th century in the Middle East for her songs promoting pan-Arabism, died aged 92.

Her family did not disclose the cause of her death.

Salam was a well-known actress and was involved in about a dozen Arabic-language films in the 1950s and 1960s.

Khaled Khalifa

January 1, 1964 – September 30, 2023

Syrian novelist Khaled Khalifa died in Damascus aged 59.

Khalifa was renowned for his literary works, which also included screenplays. These works explore the complex strands of history, culture, faith and politics that make up contemporary Syrian society.

October

Matthew Perry

August 19, 1969 – October 28, 2023

Matthew Perry, one of the stars of TV sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home aged 54.

His fellow cast members, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc and Lisa Kudrow shared tribute to the actor online.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep,” Aniston wrote on Instagram. “Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives.”

November

Rosalynn Carter

August 18, 1927 – November 19, 2023

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president Jimmy Carter and long-time mental health advocate, died at the age of 96.

“She died peacefully, with family by her side,” according to a family statement.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Carter said of his wife. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it.

“As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Larry Fink

March 11, 1941 – November 25, 2023

Larry Fink died aged 82. He was an acclaimed and adventurous photographer whose subjects ranged from family portraits and political satire to working-class lives and the elite of show business and Manhattan society.

Alistair Darling

November 28, 1953 – November 30, 2023

Former UK chancellor Alistair Darling, who oversaw Britain’s economy during the 2008 global financial crisis and executed an unprecedented banking bailout, died aged 70.

Shane MacGowan

December 25, 1957 – November 30, 2023

Shane MacGowan, the chief songwriter of The Pogues, who infused traditional Irish music with the energy and spirit of punk, died aged 65.

MacGowan's songwriting and persona made him a heralded figure in contemporary Irish culture. Many of his compositions have become classics, most notably the bittersweet Christmas ballad Fairytale of New York, which Irish President Michael D Higgins said “will be listened to every Christmas for the next century or more”.

December

Norman Lear

July 27, 1922 – December 5, 2023

Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionised American TV with All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Maude, died aged 101.

“Norman loved America and told our stories with heart, facing the good, the bad, and the truth of who we are as a nation striving to form a more perfect union. He made generations of Americans care, and we are grateful,” said President Joe Biden in a statement.

Refaat Alareer

September 23, 1979 – December 7, 2023

Palestinian poet and academic Refaat Alareer died in an Israeli strike on Gaza aged 44.

Alareer was a poet, writer and professor of English literature at the Islamic University of Gaza. In 2014, he edited Gaza Writes Back, a collection of short stories by 15 young writers.

Weeks after his death, his poem If I Must Die was read by Succession actor Brian Cox for the Palestine Festival of Literature in London.

Ryan O'Neal

April 20, 1941 – December 8, 2023

Ryan O'Neal, the actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in Love Story, died aged 82.

“My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” his son Patrick O'Neal wrote on Instagram.

Andre Braugher

July 1, 1962 – December 11, 2023

Andre Braugher, who was best known for playing Raymond Holt in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died aged 61.

The show, which also starred Andy Samberg, Terry Crews and Stephanie Beatriz, ran for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Crews said on Instagram. “I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts.”

Zahara

November 9, 1987 – December 11, 2023

South African singer Zahara, who rose from an impoverished rural background to find rapid fame with multi-platinum-selling albums, died aged 36.

She was reportedly receiving care at hospital after suffering liver problems. Her family said in a statement: “She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world.”

Sheikh Nawaf

June 25, 1937 – December 16, 2023

Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the former Emir of Kuwait, died aged 86.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn … the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait,” a government statement said.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed mourned the death of Sheikh Nawaf and ordered three days of national mourning and flags to be flown at half-staff on the government departments inside the country and the UAE embassies and diplomatic missions abroad.

Colin Burgess

November 16, 1946 – December 16, 2023

Australian drummer Colin Burgess, an original member of the hard rock band AC/DC in the early 1970s, died aged 77.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess,” read a statement on the band's Facebook page. “He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

James McCaffrey

March 27, 1958 – December 17, 2023

James McCaffrey, who voiced Max Payne in the popular video game franchise and also starred in television shows including Rescue Me, died aged 65.

McCaffrey's talent agent David Elliot said he died surrounded by family and friends.

Lee Sun-kyun

March 2, 1975 – December 27, 2023

Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, died aged 48.

Even before Parasite, the South Korean actor had been popular in the country for a long time. He rose to stardom for his role in a hit TV drama series Coffee Prince (2007) and gained mainstream popularity with a series of hit TV dramas such as Behind The White Tower (2007), Pasta (2010) and My Mister (2018).

Vijayakanth

August 25, 1952 – December 28, 2023

Vijayakanth, the South Indian actor-turned-politician died in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, after spending a month in hospital. He was 71.

Before founding the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgam or DMDK party in 2005, Vijayakanth was a popular actor, working predominantly in Tamil films.

He starred in more than 154 films in his career. Owing to this, he soon earned the nickname “captain” in the film industry. After taking a hiatus from films, Vijayakanth appeared in a cameo, his last movie, in 2015's Sagaptham, which marked his son Shanmuga Pandian's debut.