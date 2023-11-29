Students from Rashid Centre for People of Determination celebrate UAE Union Day

Students from the Rashid Centre for People of Determination joyously marked Union Day on Tuesday.

In addition to the families of the students, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum bin Hasher Al Maktoum and other dignitaries were also in attendance.

Upon entering the centre, a lively and festive scene greeted guests; men dressed in kanduras held sticks that rhythmically moved as they danced in harmony with the traditional UAE folk music.

The air was filled with the fragrance of bakhour, mixed with the aroma of dates, which were handed out to guests.

A dazzling tribute to leadership

The backdrops on the stage featured vintage videos of Sheikh Zayed and scenes highlighting the rulers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in a tribute to their leadership.

This visual journey not only celebrated the Spirit of the Union, but also showcased the dedication of determined students, who spent a month practicing their dance and songs, inspired by the poems of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai. They performed Sheikh Mohammed's O My Country, Be in Peace and Sheikh Hamdan's The Pride of the Generations, all while waving UAE flags in harmony.

The UAE Oscar band accompanied the students on stage. The band's male members wore kanduras paired with ghutras, while women donned vibrant jalabiyas featuring colourful patterns and embroidery.

Empathy in action

In a powerful demonstration of empathy and solidarity, Emirati Ali Hussein, a Rashid Centre graduate, took a moment at the start of the show to convey his thoughts and concerns for the children in Gaza, highlighting awareness and compassion for global issues.

"I wish our beloved country a happy 52nd National Day, filled with success and development. Today, I address you with a heavy heart, turning our attention to the children of Gaza and Palestine, who are chased by death, living in constant fear under the shadows of war," Hussein said.

"I speak of children who have lost their lives, families, loved ones, schoolbooks, pens and ambitions.

"The children of Gaza have nothing left in this world but us. Let us stand beside them, offering our support, even if it's just through a small gesture or a comforting smile, to reignite hope within their hearts."

Empowering hope

Emirati Mariam Othman, who has six daughters and two grandsons, founded the centre in 2016 and has helped it grow to become a symbol of hope and empowerment for pupils of all nationalities facing unique challenges.

"We believe in allowing our students, which also includes some from Palestine, to fully engage in every aspect of life, whether it's the National Day or a country's cause, fostering their integration into society," Othman said in her speech. "We approach these experiences with care, explaining that despite their challenges, their situation is better than that of children in war-torn Gaza who lack basic necessities."

She also praised Hussein's speech, adding: "Ali's expression of love when addressing the children of Palestine is a beautiful example of promoting empathy. It's crucial to instil these concepts in students to nurture a mindset of compassion and co-operation."

Othman also said that through her experience interacting with students, she has "encountered a purity unparalleled elsewhere". She praised her time spent with them by saying they became her "solace when stressed" and offer relief.

An inspiring month-long journey of growth

Waseem Faris, the Iraqi composer behind the musical compositions inspired by the poems of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, dedicated a month to training students and overseeing the show.

Reflecting on his experience with the students, Faris expressed the positive nature of the collaboration.

"Despite the challenges, I find joy in working with them, because through them I learnt a lot of things, particularly in witnessing the authentic performances reflected in their emotive voices. There's a profound truthfulness and purity in their work that sets them apart from others. They hold a unique identity," he says.

"My prayers for strength extend to them and their parents, who tirelessly supported and collaborated to create this exceptional work."

Dreams illuminated

Under Faris's mentorship is Emirati student Hassan Al Shawab, 21, who shared his aspirations for the future.

"My experience today had a profound impact on me. It not only brought me immense happiness performing on stage, but also ignited a passion within me. I am inspired by the captivating world of stage production; therefore, I want to become an expert in stage lighting effects in the future."

Following the performances, the celebration extended beyond the auditorium with a bazaar and family-friendly activities.