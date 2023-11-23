Black Eyed Peas and Nancy Ajram announce Abu Dhabi shows

Black Eyes Peas and Nancy Ajram will headline concerts in Abu Dhabi as part of this year's Mother of the Nation festival.

The American group and Lebanese pop star will lead the event, which will run from December 8 to New Year's Eve at the Corniche.

Ajram, known for hits including Akhasmak Ah and Ah W Noss, will take to stage on December 9. Ajram is an influential force in the region and was previously named one of the top female Arab musicians by Forbes.

Grammy Award-winning trio Black Eyed Peas – made up of will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo – will be performing on December 13. The group have nearly three decades worth of hits, including Where Is the Love?, Boom Boom Pow and Meet Me Halfway.

Others set to take the stage include Egyptian singer Ramy Sabry and Dubai DJ Aseel, who will both be performing on December 9. Meanwhile, the final concert will be an orchestral performance by the Tourgane Family, who play songs from popular cartoon shows.

The festival will have several zones, including Amuse, Indulge and Thrill. Each will offer different experiences such as food trucks, film screenings and a skate park.

Tickets for Ajram's concert on December 9 start at Dh195; Black Eyed Peas on December 13 and the Tourgane Family on December 23 start at Dh245. They provide entry to the rest of the festival. General admission tickets for the festival only start at Dh30.

More information is available at www.motn.ae