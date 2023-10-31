Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef to perform live in Abu Dhabi

Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef is set to perform live in Abu Dhabi next month following his viral interview with UK journalist Piers Morgan about Israel's war on Gaza.

The heart surgeon-turned-comedian will take the stage at Theatre by Erth in the UAE capital on November 25.

Youssef made headlines this month after his interview with Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored became the most-watched episode since the show was launched last year. The interview amassed more than 20 million views on YouTube in only 13 days.

Viewers hailed Youssef’s "dark humour" and satirical approach in highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the impact of Israel’s violence on civilians in the besieged strip.

“Those Palestinians, they’re very dramatic. ‘Ah, Israel is killing us,’ but they never die,” said Youssef in one widely-shared clip from the interview. “I mean, they always come back. They’re very difficult to kill, very difficult people to kill. I know, because I’m married to one. I tried many times. I try to get to her every time, but she uses our kids as human shields.”

In the episode, Youssef made several references to his wife, who is half Palestinian and still had family in Gaza.

“We haven't been able to communicate with them in the past three days. Communication has been lost, so we don't know how they are doing, but we are used to that,” he said

After the success of the episode, the comedian jokingly suggested that Morgan fly him out to London in first class to continue the conversation in person. To viewers’ delight, the pair are due for another round of a face-to-face interview on Thursday.

Youssef’s Abu Dhabi performance will not be his only appearance in the UAE.

He will also feature as a keynote speaker at the Sharjah International Book Fair on November 10. While details about the session are sparse, the event is billed as a “public dialogue,” so audiences can expect Youssef to weigh in on some of the major issues facing the world today and his creative journey.

Tickets to Bassem Youssef Live in Abu Dhabi start at Dh299 and are available on platinumlist.net