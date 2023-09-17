Ancient Jericho and Hyrcanian Forests named in Unesco World Heritage List 2023

As the Unesco World Heritage Committee continues meeting for a 45th extended session in Saudi Arabia, it has begun announcing the sites that have made it on to this year's World Heritage List.

The list has been around since the 1970s and determine places that have cultural, historical, scientific or other forms of significance and asks for protection and conservation of such areas for future generations to appreciate and enjoy.

Combining nominations from last year and this year, the committee will continue evaluating sites until Wednesday.

Here are the ones from the Mena region that have been inscribed so far:

Palestine: Ancient Jericho/Tell es-Sultan

Early Bronze III Palace at Ancient Jericho. Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

One of the world’s oldest towns, Ancient Jericho/Tell es-Sultan dates back beyond 10,000BC. Set 1.5 kilometres north of modern Jericho and 10 kilometres north-west of the Dead Sea, it sits 250 metres below sea level along the Jordan Rift Valley – making it the lowest ancient town on earth.

Known by many names throughout history, Ancient Jericho is among the oldest sites in the Middle East. It features an enduring and diverse cultural heritage, dating from the 10th millennium BC (Natufian period) through to the 7th century AD Byzantine era, and beyond.

Sustained by the nearby spring, ‘Ain Es-Sultan, Ancient Jericho also served as a cultural and financial bridge, linking various civilisations through sprawling road networks.

Azerbaijan/Iran: Hyrcanian Forests

The Hyrcanian Forests stretches 850 kilometres along the southern coast of the Caspian Sea. Photo: Agil Sujayev

The Hyrcanian Forests stretch 850 kilometres from the Talish Mountains in Azerbaijan, through the Alborz Mountains to Golestan in Iran – forming a large green arc. Composed of deciduous mixed broadleaved forests, parts of the region were inscribed by Iran in 2019.

The ridges of the Talish and Alborz mountain systems create a climactic barrier and watershed between the arid Irano-Turanian Plateau and the Caspian Sea. This, in turn, has created an abundance of precipitation, flowing down through several rivers and creeks into the Caspian Sea.

The list will continue to be updated as more sites are announced