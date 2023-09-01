Iraqi poet Karim Al Iraqi dies aged 68

Celebrated Iraqi poet Karim Al Iraqi died on Friday aged 68.

The news was announced on his official Facebook account and comes after Al Iraqi – real name Karim Oudah – received treatment for prostate cancer in the UAE in 2020.

The news was also confirmed by Arif Al Saadi, the adviser for cultural affairs to Iraq's prime minister.

“To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. I mourn the poet Karim Al Iraqi who passed away at dawn today in one of Abu Dhabi’s hospitals,” he said on Facebook.

Born in the Karrada district of Baghdad, Al Iraqi built his artistic career while working as a high school teacher.

After penning musical productions for the school, he began publishing his poetry in Iraqi magazines before becoming a songwriter in 1974.

Some renowned Iraqi artists he worked with include Seta Hagopian, Saadoun Jaber and the late Reda Al Khayat.

Supplementing his lyrical work were stints as a teacher and journalist.

The latter took Al Iraqi to the UAE, where he lived for more than a decade working in editorial roles for various publications, including the Dubai magazine Sayidaty.

When it came to dealing with his cancer diagnosis amid the pandemic, Al Iraqi said the experience of being indoors allowed him to indulge in activities he loves.

"As the [11th-century Sufi poet] Al-Ma'arri says: 'I am held captive,'" he said at the time. "But the isolation has brought me back to the days of reading and meditation."

Al Iraqi's last Instagram post on April 17 is a snippet of a poetry reading he delivered on TV.

"Religion is love, and worship is mercy To God, all religions return entirely,” he said.

“Teach your children to be tolerant, my brother. For tolerance brings happiness to the generations.”