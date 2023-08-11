Saudi Arabia to host global experts at inaugural archaeology summit in AlUla

An archaeology summit will take place in Saudi Arabia’s historic AlUla next month.

The AlUla World Archaeology Summit will be held at Maraya in AlUla from September 13 to 15. It is organised by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and will feature panel discussions and talks that explore the relevance of archaeology to global issues.

More than 60 speakers will participate in the event, from various backgrounds that range from archaeology and cultural heritage to media and entrepreneurship. They will discuss how to promote archaeology on a global level, paving the way for new findings and innovations in the field.

The programme will span main themes, including Identity, Resilience, Ruinscapes and Accessibility. Although the summit is an invite-only event, key takeaways will be shared with the public after its conclusion.

Archaeology students from Saudi Arabia will be invited to the Future Forum, which will feature talks and excursions across AlUla. Photo: Royal Commission for AlUla

Archaeology students from Saudi Arabia and abroad will also be invited to participate in Future Forum – an event that will be held on the sidelines of the summit – which will feature talks and field trips across AlUla.

The AlUla World Archaeology Summit comes as part of the objectives proposed in Saudi Vision 2030, including its focus on cultural heritage and scientific advancements. The inaugural event will coincide with the 45th Unesco World Heritage Committee, which Saudi Arabia will be hosting for the first time in Riyadh between September 10 and 25.

“The AlUla World Archaeology Summit will foster an environment of cross-disciplinary collaboration and knowledge exchange,” Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani, executive director of archaeology, conservation and collections at RCU, said.

“Inspired by humanity’s shared past, we will focus on innovative solutions that can have long-lasting impact on the world. We’re excited to host the inaugural Summit in AlUla, where the world came to meet, and where we will meet again.”