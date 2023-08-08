Filipino-American rapper Ez Mil's albums and EP ranked

Ez Mil is the name on the lips of all hip-hop fans after he was signed by Eminem's Shady Records, Dr Dre's Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records.

And he has already produced two albums and an EP through his own label FFP Records. Here's how they rank.

3. Act 1 (2020)

Ez Mil's debut album is wildly eclectic. Photo: FFP Records

You won’t be the only one scratching your head wondering if you were indeed listening to an Ez Mil recording.

Then again, this is partly the reason why this wildly eclectic debut is interesting.

Released on the back of the hype Mil was receiving in Filipino hip-hop circles online, Act 1 is a mishmash of styles ranging from hard rock to hardcore hip-hop and pop.

Superly Real has Mil effectively channelling Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant – yes, really – over muscular rock riffs, while Lonely Days is a piano-led pop track in which Mil’s sweet and mellow croon reflects on the passing of time.

Meanwhile, the viral Panalo (Trap Carinosa) is another highlight. The track has an exuberant chorus as Mil confidently raps in Filipino languages Tagalog and Ilocano as well as English.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the musical breadth of Act 1 was the main factor behind Eminem and Dr Dre’s decision to sign Mil. Judging by the talent on display, the musical possibilities are endless for the artist.

2. Resonances (2020)

Resonances features charming tracks that recall the sensitive folk-pop of Ed Sheeran. Photo: FFP Records

Another title for this intimate release could be “Ez Mil: Unplugged.”

Released three months after Act 1, the EP finds Mil curtailing some of the adventurism of his debut release for a more streamlined set of acoustic songs.

There are some charming tracks here recalling the sensitive folk-pop of Ed Sheeran such as Into It All and I’ve Known You Not.

That said, Mil’s strong wordplay still abounds in this release, such as in the sultry Plenty More, where he counts the ways he loves his partner: Six strings on my guitar/ Feels like we’re twelve miles apart/ Counting stars I'm at 24, but baby you shine brighter.”

Calm and assured, Resonances is a confirmation of Mil’s songwriting craftsmanship.

1. DU4LI7Y (2022)

DU4LI7Y successfully blends Mil's disparate musical styles into a cohesive body of work. Photo: FFP Records

With the number in the title inspired by the area code of Mil's hometown of Olongapo City in the Philippines, DU4LI7Y – or Duality – his second album, successfully blends his disparate musical styles into a cohesive body of work.

Mil took a hands-on approach for this release, having produced and engineered all the tracks. He also leans into more commercial pop sounds, such as with Can You Keep A Secret, a throbbing RnB number with a smooth falsetto recalling the sounds of Justin Timberlake.

Ridin’ With the Moonlight, with its stuttering percussion and Mil’s emphatic vocals, is the kind of well-constructed pop fans of One Republic would appreciate.

Hip-hop fans are not left short-changed, however.

Admirers of Realest, Mil’s collaboration with Eminem, can sink their teeth into several strident hip-hop numbers such as 27 Bodies and Re-Up.

DU4LI7Y finds Mil in command of his craft as both a songwriter and a producer – a package that undoubtedly helped Eminem and Dr Dre sign the artist to their respective labels.