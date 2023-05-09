Open call for Arab writers to create an original TV series

One of the region’s top entertainment companies is on the lookout for an original TV series, launching a mentorship programme aimed at developing the next big hit.

The Writers' Room, set up by OSN in collaboration with The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture, is designed to help deliver compelling TV from the Arab region.

The mentorship programme is an opportunity for series creators in the region to showcase their talents and pitch their projects for potential development and distribution on OSN's platform.

It will support the development of a fully-fledged limited series, while providing support and input from specialists and experts, during and in between residencies.

Its ultimate aim is to promote a culture of series writing in the region that is anchored in the Writers' Room method, allowing for peer-to-peer learning and participation in the creative process.

“At OSN, we believe in the power of local storytelling and the incredible talent that exists within the Arab region and are excited to join hands with Afac to launch this initiative,” said Joe Kawkabani, chief executive of OSN.

“This programme represents our commitment to nurturing emerging writers and investing in compelling narratives that resonate with our diverse audience. Together, we aim to unlock the untapped potential of Arab storytellers and create a platform for their voices to be heard.”

In its first iteration, the Writers’ Room will incubate and invest in up to five series projects over the course of seven months. Successful applicants will benefit from three in-person residencies, with travel and accommodation covered by the initiative.

They will also have access to weekly online working sessions, one-on-one mentorship, and support from experts in relevant fields. The writers will receive final feedback on their fully written episodes from industry professionals and their projects will have a first look by the commissioning team at OSN.

“The initiative marks a significant step in supporting the development of Arab series creators. Through this programme, we aim to provide a nurturing environment for emerging talents, bridge gaps in series development, and foster a community of storytellers,” said Afac’s executive director Rima Mismar.

“By offering mentorship, residencies, and exposure to experts from diverse fields, we aspire to empower writers to create impactful and multi-dimensional narratives that reflect the richness, complexity and cultural diversity of the Arab region.”

Arab writers living in the region can apply through the Afac portal until July 7. Applicants should have prior writing experience, preferably in series writing, and submit a project as part of their application.

For more information, visit www.arabculturefund.org