Four critical following crowd crush outside Asake concert at 02 Academy Brixton

Four people are in critical condition following a crowd crush at a London concert.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake was forced to cancel his sold-out show at O2 Academy Brixton midway through after crowds of people, many of whom did not have tickets, attempted to gain access.

Video from outside the venue shows scores of people pushing to get in.

Sky News reports fans inside were told: "The reason we have to stop the show is because they have breached the doors.

"You've got 3,000 people who have broken the doors outside and because of security the police have asked us to close the show."

Social media users said concertgoers were locked outside in freezing temperatures.

It remains unclear how long venue security had tried to contain the disruption before emergency services arrived.

The Metropolitan Police, the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were called to the venue at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

Officers, ambulance crews and firefighters arrived and found “a number of people with injuries believed to have been caused by crushing", the Met said.

Eight people were taken to hospitals following the incident. Two other injured people were treated at the scene.

The force said it would hold a thorough investigation into what happened and how officers treated the crowd.

Met Police gold commander Ade Adelekan called the incident "extremely distressing".

"This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families,” he said.

"A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night.

"The scene will be examined by specialist officers, CCTV will be viewed, every witness that we can make contact with will be spoken to and all other lines of enquiry will be followed. Officers are remaining in the area to provide reassurance to the local community in and around Brixton.

“I would ask people to be sensible about what they share, and not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident,” he said.

"Where force has been used by police officers, those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions. The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards will view all material, including body-worn video footage from the officers at the scene.

"In relation to a clip being widely shared, I can confirm that no police dogs were deployed to the location."

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident, and police are urging anyone with mobile phone footage that could help with investigations to contact them.

Several members of the audience have described the incident on social media.

I can’t believe this was my reality yesterday. In the middle of this with no where to go. I was squashed, people stampeded in after hours of standing outside and having the doors closed. I could not breath. I had a panic attack later on.

I'm traumatised #Asake #o2academybrixton

"I was squashed, people stampeded in after hours of standing outside and having the doors closed. I could not breathe," on Twitter user wrote.

Asake is yet to comment on the incident. The singer, 27, released his debut album, Mr Money With The Vibe, earlier this year, and has performed several sold-out shows around the world.