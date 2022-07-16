Culture Summit Abu Dhabi joins forces with Grammys organiser

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi is partnering with The Recording Academy, a community of musical professionals also responsible for organising the Grammy Awards.

Run by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, the fifth season of the event is set to take place between October 23 and 25. The Recording Academy joins an already stellar line-up of partners, including Unesco, Guggenheim Museum, the Design Museum and Google, all of whom will contribute to the development of the summit’s programming.

The Culture Summit Abu Dhabi is an annual event bringing together leaders from the fields of art, heritage, museums, media and technology. It is dedicated to supporting and developing culture is its various forms, with music representing a key stream.

The 2022 event was scheduled to take place earlier this year but was postponed following the death of Sheikh Khalifa, the second President of the UAE. It was set to run under the theme A Living Culture, with keynote speeches and panel discussions examining culture's role in a post-Covid-19 world.

"Music is so perfectly aligned with the theme of this summit, ‘A Living Culture,’ and the global music industry continues to be one of the most powerful drivers of culture,” says Harvey Mason, president and chief executive of The Recording Academy.

“The Middle East is home to so many thriving music scenes and we are thrilled to be partnering with Culture Summit Abu Dhabi to shed light on and further support this vital ecosystem. It's our hope that we can use the power of culture, the summit, and the academy to unite people all around the world, through music."

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah was one of the guest speakers originally scheduled to appear at the event, along with Malawi's first female president Joyce Banda; renowned architect Frank Gehry; Noura Al Kaabi, the UAE's Minister of Culture and Youth; and DCT Abu Dhabi chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak. Details of the new venue and updated line-up of speakers will be announced soon.

"Culture Summit Abu Dhabi will continue to build close partnerships with key entities, organisations, policymakers, and individuals to support the Summit’s mission and contribute positively to the global cultural sector,” says Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.

“The Recording Academy is a valuable addition to Culture Summit Abu Dhabi’s roster of partners, and our cooperation with them will further support the work that we are already doing with Berklee Abu Dhabi, NYU Abu Dhabi, and all the relevant players in the music industry. Collaborating with highly esteemed and internationally recognised institutions is in line with our vision to contribute to the global cultural ecosystem."