Celebrity Valentine's Day messages: from David and Victoria Beckham to Katrina Kaif

Valentine’s Day has become a day for flowers, chocolates and social media declarations. And among those celebrating their other halves on social media on Tuesday were plenty of celebrities.

Here are some of the sweet messages posted across social media this February 14:

The former footballer paid tribute to the two women in his life, wife Victoria and daughter Harper, with a sweet Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of him and Victoria when they got engaged, as well as a recent picture with Harper, he wrote: “Happy valentines to my girls, 2 beautiful & strong women. BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine. Love you @victoriabeckham”

Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl returned the message with a throwback snap from 1998.

“1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later,” she wrote. “Taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham.”

Geri Halliwell

Beckham’s former bandmate Geri Halliwell also posted a sweet tribute to her husband, Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner, as well as a sweet photo of the couple on a country walk.

“Happy Valentine’s Day @christianhorner,” she wrote, before offering a message of support to those who may find Valentine’s Day difficult.

“It’s that day again … If we have it, or if we don’t. So to those of you who are single or have unrequited love — I spent most of my adult life single.

“I wrote that song Calling wondering if anyone was out there for me.

“My mother says ‘every flower needs a stem, every pan has a lid’. Whether you’re single or not — maybe out of choice! Let’s listen to the Whitney song Greatest Love of All then everything else falls into place. I love you.”

Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney shared a collage of pictures of her footballer husband, Wayne Rooney, and the couple’s four sons, Kai, Klay, Cass and Kit.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my gang. Love you all so much xxx,” she captioned the pictures.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a picture of herself alongside actor husband Michael Douglas. She chose a picture of the couple stood in front of the mosque that stands to the side of the Taj Mahal's main mausoleum. Taj Mahal in Agra, India is famously known as a "monument of love".

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my honey! Love you,” Zeta Jones wrote.

Katrina Kaif

Indian actress Katrina Kaif paid tribute to new husband Vicky Kaushal as the pair, who are both recovering from Covid-19, marked a different kind of Valentine’s Day.

“We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters,” she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing a picture of actor husband Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur, tucking into ice cream.

“Is it Valentine’s Day? Ok then lets ice cream …#forever two. Saifu and Tim Tim,” she wrote, alongside love heart emojis.

Mouni Roy

Newlywed actress and singer Mouni Roy paid tribute to husband, Suraj Nambiar, with a series of images of the couple, including one of them enjoying a sunset picnic.

“Every day is sooooo freaking fun with you ... Happy love day baby @nambiar13,” she wrote.