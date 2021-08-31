Instagram will require users to share their birthday as part of safety push

Instagram will begin requiring users to confirm their birthdays as part of an effort to create new safety features for young people.

Instagram has explored building a version of its app for children under the age of 13, prompting lawmakers to urge Facebook to drop the plans, saying the social media company "has a clear record of failing to protect children on its platforms".

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, said in a blog post on Monday that it will use the information to "ensure we provide the right experiences to the right age group".

"This information also allows us to personalise your experience. For example, we can apply recent changes we made to restrict advertiser targeting options for audiences under the age of 18 to more people. It also helps us show you more relevant ads," the post stated.

A lot of this work requires us to know how old everybody is on Instagram, so over the next few weeks we’ll be asking people to share their birthday with us if they haven’t shared it previously. pic.twitter.com/8jTbhcyOae — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) August 30, 2021

In July, the company said it would default users under 16 to a private account when they join the platform.

In March, the social media company also confirmed it would prevent adults from sending messages to people under 18 who don’t follow them.

The app said it will ask users for their birthdays when they open Instagram and then show several pop-up notifications if the user does not enter their birthday. At some point, users will be required to submit their birth date to continue using the app, Instagram said.

The changes will only affect Instagram users who have not previously shared their birthday on the app.

Users who have not shared their birthdays may also be required to enter the date when trying to access restricted content, such as posts that feature warning screens because of sensitive or graphic content.

"Now, we’ll start asking for your birthday on some of these screens if you haven’t shared it with us previously," the platform's blog post said.

Instagram also said it was aware that some users might enter a false birth date and that it was developing new technology to address such issues.

"As we shared recently, we’re using artificial intelligence to estimate how old people are based on things like 'Happy Birthday' posts. In the future, if someone tells us they’re above a certain age, and our technology tells us otherwise, we’ll show them a menu of options to verify their age," the blog post said.

"This work is still in the early stages, and we look forward to sharing more soon."

– Additional reporting by Reuters

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

