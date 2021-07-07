'Dubai Hustle': new BBC reality series to follow city's real estate brokers

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s Selling Sunsets, you’ll know that the world of real estate can be as exciting as it is dramatic. And in Dubai, where you can find some of the world’s most luxurious villas and apartments, it’s no different.

Some of the city’s top real estate brokers are about to star in a new BBC documentary series, following their move to Dubai and their bid to reach the top of their game in the cut-throat industry.

Titled Dubai Hustle, the eight-part show will follow a group of British brokers from Dubai’s haus & haus, which was named Agency of the Year 2020 Dubai by Bayut & dubizzle.

“We are humbled to be chosen as the brokerage for the show in such a competitive and impressive market as this. We intend to make Dubai proud and boost the awareness of the real estate market overall,” said Steve James, marketing director at haus & haus.

“Our three founders are British, and all appreciate the opportunity Dubai has given them in the eight years of running the business here in a property market supported by the country’s visionary leadership.

“We hope the show helps showcase the emirate’s flourishing real estate market and why Dubai is continually seen as a city where dreams can come true.”

Announcing the show, which will premiere on BBC Three, the BBC said: "With exclusive access to one of the busiest high-end, Brit-owned property agencies in the city, this sun-soaked series will follow the young agents' fortunes as they navigate their way through this cut-throat and highly competitive world.

"The stakes are high for these plucky Brits: if they don’t land the deal, then a broker from a rival company will. But if they work hard, hustle hard, and have a bit of luck on their side, there’s big money to be made and a lifestyle they could only dream of."

While a release date for the series is yet to be announced, filming for the show is set to begin in August.

