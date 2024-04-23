Leveraging AI for enhanced quality of life

Around the world, many governments, including the UAE Government, have launched comprehensive initiatives focused on improving the well-being and quality of life of their citizens and residents.

Strategic plans like the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 and the UAE National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 have multiple pillars including education, health care, transport, public safety, and climate resilience, as part of a holistic approach that considers the impact of all these factors on the overall quality of life for citizens and residents. Increasingly, governments are looking to artificial intelligence to become the catalyst to realise these projects.

The transformative capabilities of AI are already being applied across many of the different pillars of public services like public safety and health care. AI solutions can provide decision-makers with a strategic overview, and deeper insight and analysis of the overall status of people and their environments, to be able to understand citizen satisfaction and happiness. Advanced AI-driven analytics can provide government leaders with actionable insights and decision-making tools, facilitating evidence-based policy formulation and progress tracking against predefined targets.

The potential of AI to enhance quality of life is boundless Thomas Pramotedham, CEO, Presight

One of the most promising applications of AI is in the realm of smart cities, epitomised by initiatives such as the UAE's Plan Abu Dhabi 2030, and Dubai's Happiness Index. Enterprises such as these showcase how AI and big data analytics are being leveraged in people-centric urban environments and help to gauge the sentiment driving improvements in livability, sustainability and overall wellness.

Safety and security, which are fundamental pillars of quality of life, are witnessing significant advancements through AI-powered observation and monitoring. AI algorithms can analyse vast volumes of data from a variety of sources to detect anomalies and prompt timely interventions. Such a proactive approach not only enhances public safety but also contributes to the overall sense of well-being within communities.

Thomas Pramotedham, chief executive officer, Presight.

Transportation, a critical component of urban infrastructure, also stands to benefit significantly from AI integration, whereby AI-driven predictive analytics and real-time monitoring have the potential to optimise traffic flow, mitigate congestion and improve the efficiency of public transport. Moreover, AI-enabled safety measures contribute to safer roads, less air pollution and smoother mobility experiences for citizens, residents and tourists alike, contributing to overall happiness.

In health care, we can see the potential that AI has for revolutionising patient care, playing a pivotal role in delivering personalised diagnostics, treatment optimisation, telemedicine solutions and proactive care. AI-driven platforms have the power to analyse medical data with unprecedented speed and accuracy, leading to more accurate diagnoses, personalised treatment plans, and better health outcomes for patients. AI is also playing an increasingly important role in public health programmes, widescale analysis of health trends, and disease control and response.

Looking ahead, the potential of AI to enhance quality of life is boundless. As AI technologies evolve, we can expect even more innovations in areas such as environmental sustainability, disaster response, economic empowerment, and social inclusion. However, realising this potential requires a concerted effort to align, collaborate and innovate not just from governments but from all stakeholders including businesses, academia and civil society at large.

By embracing innovation, fostering collaboration, and prioritizing inclusivity, administrations can leverage AI as a cornerstone for sustainable development. Through alignment among stakeholders, AI can become the strategic enabler of sustainable development, governments can unlock new opportunities for economic growth, social progress and ultimately, human satisfaction and a better quality of life.