UK workers suffer pay slump against surging inflation

UK workers already facing a cost of living squeeze saw their pay lag behind inflation at record levels over the past quarter, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7 per cent over the three months to June.

Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5 per cent.

It comes after CPI inflation hit a new 40-year record of 9.4 per cent in June and is expected to peak at around 11 per cent later this year.

The ONS said this resulted in a 3 per cent drop in regular pay for employees once inflation is taken into account, representing the biggest slump since records began in 2001.

The Bank of England recently increased interest rates by 0.5 percentage points with more rises expected as it tries to drag inflation back to its target of 2 per cent.

Figures earlier this month showed the UK economy contracted by 0.1 per cent between April and June, driven by a decline in spending by households and on fighting coronavirus, compared to growth of 0.8 per cent in the previous three months.

Official figures also showed today that the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 73,000 between June and July to 29.7 million.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The number of people in work grew in the second quarter of 2022, whilst the headline rates of unemployment and of people neither working nor looking for a job were little changed.

“Meanwhile, the total number of hours worked each week appears to have stabilised very slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

“Redundancies are still at very low levels.

“However, although the number of job vacancies remains historically very high, it fell for the first time since the summer of 2020.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, and asked if vacancies in the labour market have peaked, Mr Morgan said: “There’s been a lot of talk about whether vacancies have peaked… they did fall by a little bit in the latest three months, but the important thing to flag I think is that they still remain at historically high levels.”

He added: “There still remains a vacancy for every person unemployed, and that’s astonishing isn’t it? And that’s only happened for the first time in recent months.”

In response to the latest labour market figures from the ONS, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: “Today’s stats demonstrate that the jobs market is in a strong position, with unemployment lower than at almost any point in the past 40 years – good news in what I know are difficult times for people.

“This highlights the resilience of the UK economy and the fantastic businesses who are creating new jobs across the country.”