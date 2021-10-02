CD&R wins £7bn auction for British supermarket chain Morrisons

US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has won the auction for Morrisons with a £7 billion ($9.48bn) bid after a six-month battle for the British supermarket chain.

CD&R had offered 287 pence a share for the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, while a consortium led by the SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment Group offered 286 pence.

The proposal is only marginally higher than the 285 pence a share offer that was recommended by Morrisons' board in August.

The board, which will meet on Saturday, is now expected to recommend shareholders accept the new offer at a meeting set for October 19.

If shareholders approve the offer, CD&R could complete its takeover of Morrisons by the end of the month,

Terry Leahy, the former chief executive of Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco, is a senior adviser to CD&R.

Morrisons, based in Bradford, northern England, began as an egg and butter merchant in 1899. It listed its shares in 1967 and is Britain's fourth-largest supermarket after Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda.

Morrisons shares had closed at 297 pence on Friday, indicating investors expected a higher bid.

In a statement, Fortress said it wished those involved with Morrisons the best for the future, adding: “The UK remains a very attractive investment environment from many perspectives, and we will continue to explore opportunities to help strong management teams grow their businesses and create long-term value.”