UN chief announces independent panel to review UNRWA's neutrality

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday announced the creation of an independent panel that will “assess the neutrality of UNRWA” and respond to allegations of “serious breaches”.

The new independent panel focused on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees will be led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, who will work with three European research organisations, the UN said in a statement.

UNRWA has come under fire in recent weeks following accusations by Israel that 12 staff members were involved in the Hamas attack on October 7. The claims have led to more than a dozen countries, including the US, France, Germany, Britain, Australia and Sweden, suspending funding.

The EU has yet to decide whether it will disburse its planned transfer of €82 million for this year, as it has requested an audit of UNRWA by independent experts and a review of all agency staff.

The review panel will begin its work in mid-February and is expected to submit a final report, which will be made public, in April.

The aim of the review is to identify the mechanisms and procedures that the agency currently has in place to “ensure neutrality and to respond to allegations or information indicating that the principle may have been breached”.

It will also assess the adequacy of those mechanisms and procedures and whether they are fit for purpose, and will make recommendations for improvement.

Mr Guterres noted that the accusations come at a time when UNRWA, the largest UN organisation in the Middle East and North Africa region, “is working under extremely challenging conditions to deliver life-saving assistance to the two million people in the Gaza Strip who depend on it for their survival amid one of the largest and most complex humanitarian crises in the world”.

The assessment is separate from an internal investigation that the world body launched last month after the accusations were first made.

“The co-operation of the Israeli authorities, who made these allegations, will be critical to the success of the investigation,” read the statement.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X that he welcomed the formation of the investigative committee, saying his country would “submit all evidence” highlighting UNWRA's “ties to terrorism”. He also called for the resignation of UNWRA head Philippe Lazzarini.