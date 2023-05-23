War means hunger, warns UN chief

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that the combination of war and climate change results in hunger.

More than a quarter of a billion people in 58 countries and territories are grappling with acute hunger as they face persistent conflict and worsening natural disasters fuelled by global warming.

“When conflict combines with the climate crisis, harvests shrink and people go hungry,” he said during a Security Council ministerial-level meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

“Fighters destroy crops and steal livestock, explosives contaminate fertile land, markets cannot function and prices rocket.”

Mr Guterres noted that in 2022, more than 117 million people faced acute hunger primarily because of war and insecurity.

The main cause of rising food insecurity worldwide last year was the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine, which contributed to the rise in the price of food, energy and fertiliser globally.

“The combination of drought, lack of investment in climate adaptation in conflict zones and the knock-on effects of the international armed conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine is seriously impacting people in conflicts around the world,” said Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, however, blamed conflict and “unilateral sanctions” by western states for generating food insecurity.

“We're convinced that hunger is also a method of economic war that the West is conducting around the world and arbitrarily shuts down opportunities for trade and foodstuffs,” he said.

Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Minister of State for Food Security, urged the Security Council to confront climate change – the “existential challenge” of our time – stressing that if current practices persist, natural disasters will become more frequent and severe.

She also called on all member states to fully enact the provisions of a resolution approved late last year exempting humanitarian aid from all current and future UN sanctions regimes.