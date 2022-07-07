'Godfather' actor James Caan dies aged 82

James Caan, best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, and as the object of Kathy Bates’s obsession in Misery, has died. Caan was 82.

The news of his death came via his official Twitter feed.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the post said.

The Oscar-nominated actor’s other notable roles included the title character in the tear-jerker Brian’s Song, and in Elf, as Will Ferrell’s long-lost father.

I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. #JamesCaan pic.twitter.com/5CB1NKTYa9 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 7, 2022

Tributes for the actor are beginning to pour in for the actor, including a tweet from his Funny Lady co-star, Barbra Streisand.

"I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. #JamesCaan," the legendary actor's Twitter feed read.

This is a developing story.