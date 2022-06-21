January 6 hearings promise new drama as investigation continues to unfold

A new round of hearings this week by the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot promises further drama, with one member saying former vice president Mike Pence might be subpoenaed.

As the House of Representatives select panel works to focus attention on what it says was an illegal scheme backed by former president Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 elections, a new poll shows most Americans believe the former president should face charges.

In three earlier hearings, a series of Trump advisers said they had warned him of the illegality of attempting to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory by persuading Mr Pence to block a normally pro forma process.

One committee member, Adam Schiff, told CNN on Sunday that subpoenaing Mr Pence was “certainly a possibility” and added: “We're not excluding anyone or anything at this point.”

Mr Pence faced intense pressure from Mr Trump to break with history and refuse on January 6 to formally certify Mr Biden's victory.

But even after Trump supporters violently stormed the building, with some chanting “Hang Mike Pence”, he refused to leave the complex and returned to the Senate chamber late at night to carry out the certification.

While the conservative Mr Pence was never a favourite of Democrats, “on that day he was a hero for resisting all the pressure campaigns”, Jamie Raskin, a committee member, told NBC's Meet the Press.

In hearings Tuesday and Thursday, the committee will also explore “how a similar pressure campaign directed against state and local elections officials put their lives in danger”.

Mr Trump, in a taped call, famously called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, and asked him to “find” enough votes to overturn Mr Biden's victory in that key southern state.

Mr Raffensperger, who refused to do so, is to be among the committee's witnesses this week. He is among several election officials who have received anonymous death threats for refusing to alter vote outcomes in Mr Trump's favour.

The former president remains as divisive a political figure as ever, inspiring furious loyalty among followers and equally passionate disdain from his critics.

The public's division came through starkly in a new ABC News/Ipsos poll about the committee's work.

The poll, taken on June 17 and 18, found that 58 per cent of Americans believed Mr Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the January 6 events, up from 52 per cent in April.

But while nearly all Democrats said Mr Trump bore considerable responsibility for the January 6 riot, only a quarter of Republicans agreed.

And significantly, only 9 per cent of Americans said they were following the hearings very closely.