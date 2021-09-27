UNGA 2021: Bahrain leader calls for two-state solution for Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Follow for live UN General Assembly coverage

Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain used his UNGA platform on Monday not only to call for peace in the Middle East but to also specifically call out the needs of Palestine.

“My country stresses the need to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East … primarily preserving the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people to live in a secure, stable and prosperous nations,” said Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

“We call on the international community to work for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution and resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace initiative.”

He further stated that continued wars and conflicts are driving displacement and instability in the region and outlined several ways of achieving this goal without interfering in countries' internal affairs.

He said the preservation of the Gulf Co-operation Council was instrumental to ensuring a stable Middle East and stressed the importance of the Al Ula agreement signed in Saudi Arabia in January of this year that improved relations between Gulf countries.

“These commitments promote interdependence and co-ordination and achieve greater co-operation and integration among member states,” said Mr Al Zayani.

Citing the Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel and the UAE as well as Bahrain, Mr Al Zayani said this was an example of his country’s commitment to co-operation and improved stability in the region.