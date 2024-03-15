Props from disastrous Willy Wonka experience auctioned off to help Gaza

Props from the Willy Wonka-themed “chocolate experience” that turned into a comically bleak viral sensation have been sold to raise money for a Palestinian charity.

Backdrops from the dismal children’s event in Glasgow, Scotland, were found in a bin, passed on to a record store and auctioned on eBay for more than £2,000 ($2,550).

Read more Gaza aid ship Open Arms sets sail from Cyprus as Palestinians face famine

The seller, Monorail Music, said the money would go to the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians, which has embarked on two emergency missions into Gaza during Israel's war.

Michael Kasparis, a manager at the record store, said the sale was an “amazing result”.

A backdrop from the 'chocolate experience' in Glasgow that promised so much but delivered so little. PA

Staff watched the online bidding “like you’d watch the end of a football game”, Mr Kasparis said.

“It was £900 and then jumped to £1,050, then one second before it closed it was £2,050 and it came through at £2,250,” he said. “We’d thought if it goes into four figures we’d be very happy so it was a pretty amazing result.”

Melanie Ward, chief executive of Medical Aid for Palestinians, said the charity was grateful for the donation. “We hope the winner of these golden ticket items is pleased with their purchase,” she joked.

Wow.



Never thought this would go for this amount.



Thanks to everyone who shared, bidded, got involved.

Big thanks to @jutlandsongs for rescuing this from the bin.



Ceasfire Now pic.twitter.com/P9ltg82ArD — monorail music (@Monorail_Music) March 14, 2024

The items included rainbow and confectionery-themed backdrops that hung forlornly in the Glasgow warehouse, where families arrived expecting a “chocolate fantasy” inspired by Roald Dahl’s eccentric sweet maker.

Instead they were met with half-hearted decorations, embarrassed Oompa-Loompas and stingy rations of sweets, causing such disappointment that the police were called, the event was abandoned and internet hilarity ensued.

Decorations hang forlornly in the Glasgow warehouse before they were discovered in a bin

Mr Kasparis said he was “slightly worried that the joke had gone but it doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon”.

“I personally was a little bit worried that the auction was a bit silly for the cause but we thought if it raises money that’s the most important thing,” he said.