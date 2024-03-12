Britain's Cameron calls for maritime corridor access to Israel's Ashdod

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

David Cameron has called on Israel to shoulder its responsibility to ensure adequate aid flows reach Gaza, including allowing from the maritime corridor opening in Cyprus to access Ashdod, the nearest coastal port to the occupied territory.

The UK foreign secretary said Israel could make the difference to the starvation in Gaza because the blockages and screening problems "are their responsibility". He cited a despatch of 18 trucks that was held at the King Hussein crossing from Jordan for 18 days.

“If Israel really wanted to help they could open Ashdod port which is in Israel, which is a fully functioning port that could really maximise the delivery of aid from Cyprus straight into Israel and therefore into Gaza," Lord Cameron told parliament.

“We are doing all we can to increase aid into Gaza. We have been collaborating with Jordan on humanitarian aid drops and are now working with partners to operationalise a maritime aid corridor from Cyprus. However, this cannot substitute delivery by land which remains the best way to get aid in at the scale that is needed.”

In addition to granting more visas for UN workers to assist with deconfliction and increase capabilities. "This is one of the trickiest pieces of the jigsaw. One of the things Israel needs to do is give out more visas to UN workers, who are capable of distributing the aid when it arrives into Gaza,” he said. “Israel must remove restrictions on aid and restore electricity, water and telecommunications."

Lord Cameron's deputy Andrew Mitchell has “very strongly” urged the Israeli government to keep Al Aqsa Mosque open to all Muslim worshippers during Ramadan.

Mr Mitchell, a minister in the foreign office, also called for Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank who suspected to have killed Palestiniansto be promptly arrested and prosecuted by the Israeli authorities.

During foreign affairs questions in parliament he was questioned by Catherine West, the shadow foreign minister, over concerns that Israel would impose religious worship restrictions on the mosque in Jerusalem, which is Islam’s third holiest site.

She also asked whether recent comments by Itamar Ben Gvir, a right-wing Israeli politician in the coalition government, on banning younger Muslim worshippers were “unacceptable and inflamed tensions”.

Mr Mitchell responded that her arguments were “points which the British government makes very strongly to Israel” and that it was “helpful that the opposition and the government speak with one voice on this very important question”.

He added that she was “entirely right about the importance of religious freedom, particularly in the circumstances which she so clearly set out”.

With more than 400 Palestinians killed in the West Bank by settlers and Israeli forces since October 7, Mr Mitchell was asked what steps were being taken against those who had committed crimes.

“We want to see them arrested, tried and punished for those for those activities,” he confirmed.

He agreed that in any future settlement that the Palestinian Authority, which would likely govern Gaza instead of Hamas, would require thorough reform of the organisation.

Israeli Border Police detain a Palestinian man ahead of Friday prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. AP

“We want to see the Palestinian Authority reinvigorated with new leadership and a strong approach to taking up the roles that it will need to do when the sky clears,” he said.

“There is no place for Hamas in the future government of Palestine,” he added.

Asked about future British funding for UNWRA, the aid agency that supports Palestinian refugees that was stopped over allegations that its staff participated in the Hamas October 7 attacks, Mr Mitchell suggested that funding could resume in the new financial year in April.

He added that the government was awaiting the report of the UN Office of internal oversight.

“We hope that as a result of that report changes will be secured, that we can continue to fund UNWRA.”

The government was also told that the “British public don't want to be responsible for starvation in Gaza”. Mr Mitchell insisted that they were pressing the Israeli government to get more aid in.

“It is the policy of the British government to do everything it can to achieve a pause so we can get the hostages out and more aid in.”