Princess of Wales photo pulled after manipulation claims

A photograph of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, issued by Kensington Palace has become the subject of an unusual dispute after international picture agencies, including AP and Reuters, stopped distributing it over claims of manipulation.

The image, which was the first official photo of Kate since her abdominal surgery in January, showed her smiling with her three children, showing her gratitude for public support during her recovery.

But the authenticity of the photo has been questioned.

No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning's photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP ) have claimed "the source [the palace] has manipulated the image".

AP retracted the photo, stating that “at closer inspection, it appears the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards".

It specifically pointed out “an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand".

The release of the photo was supposed to quell social media speculation about Kate's well-being since her last public appearance on Christmas Day.

It has been reported that she is recovering well and intends to resume royal duties after Easter, as was detailed in Kensington Palace's statement on February 29.

The royal family is also dealing with health concerns for King Charles III, who is undergoing treatment for cancer discovered during a procedure for an enlarged prostate. His public engagements have been cancelled.

In pictures: Kate, the Princess of Wales, through the years. We are deleting a post containing an image of the Princess of Wales following a post-publication review

The handling of information about Kate's health and public appearances has been carefully managed by royal officials, emphasising her right to privacy amid the “madness of social media".

The British military prematurely announced her participation in the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, which was not confirmed by Kensington Palace. It was later retracted.