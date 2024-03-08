Which MPs are stepping down at UK's next general election?

Former prime minister Theresa May has added her name to the list of almost 100 MPs to announce they are stepping down at the next general election.

More than half, 64, are Conservatives – the most from the party to leave Parliament since Ms May entered the Commons in 1997.

She is the most senior member of the party to announce she will not seek re-election.

READ MORE Sunak's late election ploy leaves his party hostage to economic fortune

But among other notable names are former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, former health secretary Matt Hancock and former defence secretary Ben Wallace.

In August, announcing his intention to step down, Mr Wallace said: “I went into politics in the Scottish Parliament in 1999. That’s 24 years. I’ve spent well over seven years with three phones by my bed.

“I took over a department that had suffered 30 years of cuts and conceded that the whole of government was about health and education, while defence was just a discretionary spend.

“What I hope I’ve managed to do the last four years is unlock genuinely new money and win the argument that defence is core.”

Former ministers Harriet Harman, Margaret Hodge and current deputy speaker Rosie Winterton are among the Labour MPs to announce they are stepping down.

Those from other parties include Ian Blackford, former leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in Westminster.

A UK election must be held by January 2025 but can take place earlier.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said it is his "working assumption" that the election will be held in the second half of this year.

The Conservatives are currently about 20 points behind Labour in the polls.

Conservative MPs stepping down

- Adam Afriyie, Windsor

- Nickie Aiken, Cities of London and Westminster

Nickie Aiken, whose husband Alex Aiken recently took on a role advising on foreign affairs in the UAE, said it had been ‘the greatest honour to have been elected as a public servant for 18 years’ as MP for the Cities of London and Westminster. Photo: David Wollfall / UK Parliament

- Lucy Allan, Telford

- Richard Bacon, South Norfolk

- John Baron, Basildon & Billericay

- Paul Beresford, Mole Valley

- Graham Brady, Altrincham & Sale West

Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives, said he had 'decided to bring this fascinating and fulfilling chapter of my life to a close while I am young enough to pursue other opportunities'. PA

- Steve Brine, Winchester

- Bill Cash, Stone

- Chris Clarkson, Heywood & Middleton

- Tracey Crouch, Chatham & Aylesford

- Dehenna Davison, Bishop Auckland

- Jonathan Djanogly, Huntingdon

- James Duddridge, Rochford & Southend East

- Philip Dunne, Ludlow

- George Eustice, Camborne & Redruth

- Mike Freer, Finchley & Golders Green

Conservative MP Mike Freer decided to step down after his constituency office was the target of an arson attack. Getty Images

- Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis & Littlehampton

- Jo Gideon, Stoke-on-Trent Central

- Robert Goodwill, Scarborough & Whitby

- Chris Grayling, Epsom & Ewell

- Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon

- Trudy Harrison, Copeland

- Oliver Heald, North East Hertfordshire

- Gordon Henderson, Sittingbourne & Sheppey

- John Howell, Henley

- Alister Jack, Dumfries & Galloway

- Sajid Javid, Bromsgrove

Former chancellor Sajid Javid, who has held a number senior roles in government, announced his decision to step down in December 2022, saying he had 'wrestled' with the decision for some time. Getty Images

- David Jones, Clwyd West

- Greg Knight, East Yorkshire

- Kwasi Kwarteng, Spelthorne

- Pauline Latham, Mid-Derbyshire

- Theresa May, Maidenhead

- Stephen McPartland, Stevenage

- Bob Neill, Bromley & Chislehurst

- Matthew Offord, Hendon

- Mark Pawsey, Rugby

- Mike Penning, Hemel Hempstead

- Andrew Percy, Brigg & Goole

- Will Quince, Colchester

- Dominic Raab, Esher & Walton

Former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab announced he would not be seeking re-election last year, weeks after he resigned following allegations of bullying behaviour. EPA

- Douglas Ross, Moray

- Paul Scully, Sutton and Cheam

- Alok Sharma, Reading West

- Chloe Smith, Norwich North

- Henry Smith, Crawley

- Royston Smith, Southampton Itchen

- Gary Streeter, Devon South West

- Edward Timpson, Eddisbury

- Charles Walker, Broxbourne

- Robin Walker, Worcester

- Ben Wallace, Wyre & Preston North

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace said he was keen to 'invest in the parts of life that I have neglected and to explore new opportunities'. AFP

- Craig Whittaker, Calder Valley

- William Wragg, Hazel Grove

The following MPs, formerly Conservative but now sitting as independents, are also standing down:

- Crispin Blunt, Reigate

- Matt Hancock, West Suffolk

- Julian Knight, Solihull

- Bob Stewart, Beckenham

Other independent MPs stepping down

- Nick Brown, Newcastle Upon Tyne East

- Conor McGinn, St Helens North

Labour MPs stepping down

- Margaret Beckett, Derby South

Margaret Beckett was Britain’s first female foreign secretary and the first woman to lead the Labour Party as acting leader. Photo: Jessica Taylor / UK Parliament

- Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central

- Ben Bradshaw, Exeter

- Karen Buck, Westminster North

- Jon Cruddas, Dagenham and Rainham

- Alex Cunningham, Stockton North

- Wayne David, Caerphilly

- Colleen Fletcher, Coventry North East

- Margaret Greenwood, Wirral West

- Harriet Harman, Camberwell and Peckham

.Announcing her resignation in late 2021, Harriet Harman, Labour’s former deputy leader, said she was leaving the House of Commons 'confident that Labour is gaining strength under the leadership of Keir Starmer and the new team he has appointed'. UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor

- Margaret Hodge, Barking

- George Howarth, Knowsley

- Ian Mearns, Gateshead

- Christina Rees, Neath

- Barry Sheerman, Huddersfield

- Alan Whitehead, Southampton Test

- Rosie Winterton, Doncaster Central

SNP MPs stepping down

- Mhairi Black, Paisley and Renfrewshire South

- Ian Blackford, Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Ian Blackford, former SNP Westminster leader, said it was time for 'fresh leadership' when he announced he would not be seeking re-election in December 2022. PA

- Douglas Chapman, Dunfermline and West Fife

- Angela Crawley, Lanark and Hamilton East

- Patrick Grady, Glasgow North

- Peter Grant, Glenrothes

- Stewart Hosie, Dundee East

- John McNally, Falkirk

- Philippa Whitford, Central Ayrshire

Sinn Fein MPs stepping down

- Micky Brady, Newry and Armagh

- Francie Molloy, Mid Ulster

Green MPs stepping down

- Caroline Lucas, Brighton Pavilion

Caroline Lucas announced she would not seek re-election last year, saying being an MP meant she struggled to find time to campaign for environmental issues. PA

Plaid Cymru MPs stepping down

- Hywel Williams, Arfon