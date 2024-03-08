Former British PM Theresa May to step down as MP at next general election

Former UK prime minister Theresa May is to stand down as an MP at the next general election, after announcing on Friday that she intends to devote more time to causes “close to my heart”.

Ms May, who last week attended the Arab Women’s Summit in London, is the latest Conservative MP to say she will not stand for re-election, joining former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab and former health secretary Matt Hancock, among others.

"Since stepping down as Prime Minister I have enjoyed being a backbencher again and having more time to work for my constituents and champion causes close to my heart including most recently launching a Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking," she said in a statement to her local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser.

Read more Sunak’s budget is his last big chance to show that he has a grip on the UK

"These causes have been taking an increasing amount of my time.

"Because of this, after much careful thought and consideration, I have realised that, looking ahead, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP (Member of Parliament) in the way I believe is right and my constituents deserve."

Mrs May, 67, has been a consistent campaigner on modern slavery and human trafficking, and launched her Global Commission in October, backed by the UK and Bahrain governments.

She was first elected as MP for Maidenhead in 1997, and served as home secretary under David Cameron between 2010 and 2016 before succeeding him as prime minister.

Her term in Downing Street lasted a turbulent three years and was dominated by wrangling over Brexit. A snap election in 2017 saw her lose her majority, but she remained at Number 10 thanks to a deal with the DUP in the resulting hung parliament.

Eventually, opposition to her proposed Brexit deal saw Conservative MPs hold a confidence vote in her leadership, and although she survived her authority was diminished and she announced her resignation five months later.

Theresa May - in pictures

British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May stand on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London on July 13, 2016. AP Photo

In her statement, Mrs May said it had been "an honour and a privilege" to serve as Maidenhead's MP and vowed to continue working for her constituents until the general election, which is expected in the second half of this year.

She added: "As I pass the baton on I will be working with my successor to secure a Conservative victory in Maidenhead. I remain committed to supporting Rishi Sunak and the Government and believe that the Conservatives can win the election.

"I would like to thank all those who chose me to represent them as their Member of Parliament."

The next general election is expected to take place later this year, possibly in November.