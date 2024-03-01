Rochdale by-election: George Galloway storms to victory declaring 'this is for Gaza'

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Controversial left-wing politician George Galloway made a triumphant return to Westminster on Friday after winning the Rochdale by-election with a campaign focused on Gaza.

As the votes came in, Mr Galloway declared “this is for Gaza”.

The vote underlined how the Israel-Gaza war has stoked community tension and sowed division across British politics.

Using Gaza as a divisive tool, Galloway became an unexpected frontrunner in the chaotic campaign which saw many of his opponents hit by scandals.

As a result experts do not believe the result will be a true reflection of what the future holds for a General Election.

The Rochdale vote, which was prompted by the death of veteran Labour MP Tony Lloyd, ends a run of thumping by-election victories by Keir Starmer’s Labour Party over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Tories.

The outcome will probably have little bearing on the nationwide election expected this year, with polls putting Labour on course to oust the Conservatives after 14 years in power.

Mr Galloway, of the Workers Party of Britain, won a 6,000 majority over his nearest rival in the by-election, then turned his ire on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

This is the third time Mr Galloway has taken a seat off his former party Labour.

As dozens of supporters chanted “Gall-o-way! Gall-o-way!” outside the count at Rochdale Leisure Centre, inside the winner took to the podium to speak.

George Galloway, front centre, waves after being declared winner in the Rochdale by-election, which was triggered after the death of Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd. PA

His victory speech was interrupted by a heckler accusing him of being a “climate change denier” before she was drowned out by shouts of “Gall-o-way! Gall-o-way” from his supporters, and confetti was thrown at him

Mr Galloway said: “Keir Starmer – this is for Gaza. And you will pay a high price, in enabling, encouraging and covering for the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Palestine in the Gaza Strip.”

Mr Galloway said Rochdale, once a prosperous industrial town, had been badly let down and was now one of the poorest.

He was able to tap into local discontent at the closure of maternity services in the town and the troubled status of the football club, Rochdale AFC, alongside focusing on international issues.

But he soon returned to party politics.

“I want to tell Mr Starmer above all, that the plates have shifted tonight,” he said.

“Beginning here in the north-west, in the West Midlands, in London, from Ilford to Bethnal Green and Bow, Labour is on notice that they have lost the confidence of millions of their voters who loyally and traditionally voted for them, generation after generation.”

Following the result, the Labour Party apologised to the town.

“We deeply regret that the Labour party was unable to field a candidate in this by-election and apologise to the people of Rochdale. George Galloway only won because Labour did not stand," it said.

“Rochdale deserved the chance to vote for an MP that would bring communities together and deliver for working people. George Galloway is only interested in stoking fear and division. As an MP he will be a damaging force in our communities and public life.

“The Labour party will quickly begin the process to select a new Labour candidate for the general election, and will be campaigning hard to deliver the representation and fresh start that Rochdale deserves.”

Mr Galloway won 12,335 votes, or 39.65 per cent of the vote. Azhar Ali, a candidate for the Labour Party until he was dropped over comments about the war, was fourth after getting 2,402 votes.

David Tully, an independent, came in second with 6,638 votes. Paul Ellison, for the UK’s governing Conservative Party, came in third and received 3,731 votes. Liberal Democrat Iain Donaldson was fifth and Simon Danczuk finished sixth for Reform UK.

The result will add to the sense of disarray in British politics that has been fuelled by Hamas’s attack on Israel in October, which has led to a surge in reports of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes and put a major strain on Parliament.

That political backdrop hung over campaigning in Rochdale, a former mill town near Manchester with a large Muslim population that had been held by Labour since 2010.

When a recording emerged of Mr Ali repeating a conspiracy theory that Israel was complicit in the October 7 attack by Hamas, Labour dropped him as a candidate, leaving the field wide open for smaller parties to capitalise.

The turmoil was tailor-made for Mr Galloway, 69, who has made a career out of whipping up division especially in areas with substantial Muslim populations.

He quickly became the favourite to win, and he directed his criticism at Labour and Mr Starmer for not taking a tougher line on Israel.