The Ledbury becomes sixth London restaurant to be awarded three Michelin stars

The Ledbury restaurant in London's Notting Hill has been awarded the “enormous achievement” of three stars in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland.
The 2024 restaurant selection was unveiled during a special ceremony held at The Midland Hotel in Manchester on Monday.
A total of 1,162 restaurants are included in the selection, with The Ledbury becoming the sixth in the capital to hold the guide’s most prestigious accolade.
Michelin said The Ledbury’s third star was “an enormous achievement”, the “very highest of gastronomic honours” and “not given lightly”.
“Led by Brett Graham, the kitchen team display a technical mastery across dishes that deliver sublime flavours using ingredients of unsurpassable quality," it said.
“Each mouthful provides considerable depth of flavour, with the consistently harmonious combinations showcasing a streak of originality.”
Elsewhere in London, Trivet made the jump from one star to two for the “flavour-packed, technically superb cooking of Jonny Lake and his team”, while Brooklands, inside the luxury Peninsula Hotel, went straight into the guide with two stars.
Michelin stars are a sign of quality and restaurants can be awarded zero to three stars based on five areas: quality of ingredients; mastery of flavour and cooking techniques; the personality of the chef in the cuisine; value for money; and consistency of food.
Restaurants with three Michelin stars in 2024:
- Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London
- CORE by Clare Smyth, London
- Fat Duck, Bray
- Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, London
- L'Enclume, Cartmel
- Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London
- Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library), London
- The Ledbury, London – New
- Waterside Inn, Bray
Restaurants with two Michelin stars in 2024:
- A.Wong, London
- Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, London
- Brooklands, London – New
- Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin
- Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London
- Da Terra, London
- dede, Baltimore
- Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London
- Gymkhana, London – New
- Hand and Flowers, Marlow
- Ikoyi, London
- Kitchen Table, London
- La Dame de Pic London, London
- Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons, Great Milton
- Liath, Blackrock
- Midsummer House, Cambridge
- Moor Hall, Aughton
- Opheem, Birmingham – New
- Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin
- Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Auchterarder
- Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham
- Story, London
- Terre, Castlemartyr – New
- The Clove Club, London
- The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff – New
- Trivet, London – New
- Ynyshir, Machynlleth
Restaurants with one Michelin star in 2024:
- 1890 by Gordon Ramsay, London – New
- Acleaf, Plymouth
- Adam's, Birmingham
- Akoko, London – New
- alchemilla, Nottingham
- Allium at Askham Hall, Askham
- Amaya, London
- Angler, London
- Aniar, Galway
- Artichoke, Amersham
- Aulis, London – New
- Bastible, Dublin
- Bastion, Kinsale
- Beach House, Oxwich
- Behind, London
- Ben Wilkinson at The Pass, Horsham
- Benares, London
- Black Swan, Oldstead
- Bohemia, Saint Helier
- Brat, London
- Bridge Arms, Bridge
- Bulrush, Bristol
- Bybrook, Castle Combe
- Cail Bruich, Glasgow
- Campagne, Kilkenny
- Casa Fofō, London
- Cedar Tree by Hrishikesh Desai – New
- Chestnut, Ballydehob
- Chez Bruce, London
- Chishuru, London – New
- City Social, London
- Club Gascon, London
- Condita, Edinburgh
- Cornerstone, London
- Cottage in the Wood, Braithwaite
- Crocadon, St Mellion – New
- Cycene, London
- Dining Room at The Goring, London
- Dog and Gun Inn, Skelton
- D'Olier Street, Dublin – New
- Dorian, London – New
- Dysart Petersham, London
- Elephant, Torquay
- Elystan Street, London
- Endo at The Rotunda, London
- Evelyn's Table, London
- Five Fields, London
- Fordwich Arms, Fordwich
- Forest Side, Grasmere
- Frog by Adam Handling, London
- Galvin La Chapelle, London
- Gidleigh Park, Chagford
- Glovers Alley, Dublin
- Grace & Savour, Hampton in Arden
- Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead
- Hambleton Hall, Hambleton
- Harwood Arms, London
- heft, Newton in Cartmel
- Heron, Leith
- HIDE, London
- hide and fox, Saltwood
- Hinds Head, Bray
- Hjem, Wall
- Home, Penarth
- Homestead Cottage, Doolin – New
- House, Ardmore
- House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne
- Humble Chicken, London – New
- Humo, London – New
- Interlude, Lower Beeding
- Jamavar, London
- John's House, Mountsorrel
- Kai, London
- Kitchen W8, London
- KOL, London
- La Trompette, London
- Lady Helen, Thomastown
- Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside – New
- Latymer, Bagshot
- Le Champignon Sauvage, Cheltenham
- Locanda Locatelli, London
- Loch Bay, Isle of Skye
- Luca, London
- Lumière, Cheltenham
- Lyle's, London
- Lympstone Manor, Lympstone
- mana, Manchester
- Martin Wishart, Leith
- Masons Arms, Knowstone
- Meadowsweet, Holt
- Morston Hall, Morston
- Mountain, London – New
- Murano, London
- Muse, London
- mýse, Hovingham – New
- Northcote, Langho
- Nut Tree Inn, Murcott
- Old Stamp House, Ambleside
- Olive Tree, Bath
- Ormer Mayfair, London – New
- Osip, Bruton
- Outlaw's Fish Kitchen, Port Isaac
- Outlaw's New Road, Port Isaac
- OX, Belfast
- Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow
- Pavyllon London, London – New
- Pea Porridge, Bury St Edmunds
- Pentonbridge Inn, Penton
- Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, London
- Pied à Terre, London
- Pine, East Wallhouses
- Pipe and Glass, South Dalton
- Pollen Street Social, London
- Portland, London
- Purnell's, Birmingham
- Quilon, London
- Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park, Colerne
- Restaurant Twenty-Two, Cambridge
- Ritz Restaurant, London
- River Café, London
- Rogan & Co, Cartmel
- Roots, York
- Sabor, London
- Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon
- Simpsons, Birmingham
- SO|LA, London
- Sollip, London
- Sō–Lō, Aughton
- Solstice by Kenny Atkinson, Newcastle upon Tyne
- Sorrel, Dorking
- Sosban & The Old Butchers, Menai Bridge
- SOURCE at Gilpin Hotel, Bowness-on-Windermere
- St. Barts, London
- St. JOHN, London
- Star Inn at Harome, Harome
- Stark, Broadstairs
- Store, Stoke Holy Cross
- Sushi Kanesaka, London – New
- Taku, London
- The Angel, Hetton
- The Barn, Aughton
- The Bishop's Buttery, Cashel – New
- The Coach, Marlow
- The Cross, Kenilworth
- The Dining Room, Malmesbury
- The Kitchin, Leith
- The Muddlers Club, Belfast
- The Neptune, Hunstanton
- The Ninth, London
- The Oak Room, Adare
- The Peat Inn, Peat Inn
- The Royal Oak, Whatcote
- The Samling, Ambleside
- The Sportsman, Seasalter
- The Tudor Pass, Egham
- The Whitebrook, Whitebrook
- Timberyard, Edinburgh
- Trinity, London
- Trishna, London
- Umu, London
- Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow
- Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Lichfield
- Variety Jones, Dublin
- Veeraswamy, London
- Walnut Tree, Llanddewi Skirrid
- White Swan, Fence
- Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna
- Wild Honey St James, London
- Winteringham Fields, Winteringham
- Woven by Adam Smith, Ascot
20 New Bib Gourmands
One week prior to Monday's ceremony, Michelin announced 20 new Bib Gourmands for 2024, which recognise restaurants for their good quality and good value cooking.
- Amy Austin, Dublin
- Dill, Lewes
- Empire Empire, London
- Higher Ground, Manchester
- Home, Belfast
- Ichigo Ichie Bistro & Natural Wine, Cork
- La Gordita, Dublin
- Lark, Bury St Edmunds
- Les 2 Garçons, London
- Lottie’s, Dublin
- Palmito, Brighton and Hove
- Solas, Dingle
- The Bull, Charlbury
- The Clifton, Bristol
- The Loch & The Tyne, Old Windsor
- The Mulberry, Falmouth
- The Reindeer, Hoveringham
- The Three Horseshoes, Fordham
- tipo, Edinburgh
- Touring Club, Penarth
Six new restaurants awarded Green Stars
The Green Star was introduced to The Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland in 2021, to highlight the restaurants with sustainable practices.
This year, there are six new recipients of the Michelin Green Star, bringing the total number of role model restaurants to 33.
Michelin says these restaurants are leading the way when it comes to sustainable gastronomy, including locally foraged ingredients and zero-waste schemes to no-dig vegetable gardens and on-site orchards.
- ANNWN, Narberth
- Exmoor Forest Inn, Simonsbath
- Forge, Middleton Tyas
- Interlude, Lower Beeding
- St Barts, London
- The Whitebrook, Whitebrook