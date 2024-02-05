UK minister discusses Gaza with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

The UK's Middle East Minister Tariq Ahmad met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Abu Dhabi on Monday to discuss reaching a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.

The two also discussed regional developments and their security and humanitarian implications.

Talks covered ways to enhance the international response to the deteriorating situation in Gaza and the importance of delivering humanitarian and medical aid to civilians in a safe and sustainable manner.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's support for a sustainable ceasefire and noted the importance of ending extremism, tension and violence in the region.

He said these efforts must contribute to providing protection to all civilians and ensure humanitarian support to the Palestinian people eases their suffering.

Sheikh Abdullah and Lord Ahmad also discussed issues of common interest to their countries' partnership, and ways to bring the two countries closer in future.

The meeting was attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Lana Nusseibeh, assistant minister of foreign affairs and the UAE permanent representative to the UN; and Mansoor Abulhoul, the UAE ambassador to UK.