Minister Mike Freer to quit politics after he was stalked by MP killer

A pro-Israel MP has said he is stepping down at the next general election after his constituency office was targeted in an arson attack.

Conservative justice minister Mike Freer's office was targeted in December amid rising tensions following Hamas’s assault on Israel and the country's retaliation against the group in Gaza.

Mr Freer revealed Ali Harbi Ali, who killed fellow MP Sir David Amess, had also stalked his constituency office.

He said the attacks had “weighed heavily” on him.

Mr Freer, who has pro-Israel views and represents a heavily Jewish constituency, said “I don't think we can divorce” anti-Semitism from the intimidation.

Asked whether he thought his support of Israel was related to the threats he has received, Mr Freer said he “cannot draw any other conclusion”.

“Before Ali Harbi Ali, the David Amess murderer, I had a couple of run-ins with Muslims Against Crusades and … they made it very clear it was my views that were a factor,” he told Radio 4's Today show on Thursday.

“We don’t exactly know why I was picked but clearly my views on Israel and the Middle East are very similar to David Amess’s and the level of abuse I get standing up for my constituents on anti-Semitism and on Israel has to be a factor.”

Mr Freer is a member of Conservative Friends of Israel and resigned in 2014 as a minister to vote against a motion in Parliament recognising the state of Palestine.

He announced his intention to step down in a letter to his constituency party chairman and with an interview in the Daily Mail.

He said he had avoided being murdered “by the skin of my teeth” by Ali in 2021 when he was called in to Westminster by Boris Johnson after being promoted in a reshuffle.

Mr Freer and his staff decided to wear stab vests at public events in his constituency after learning that Ali had watched his Finchley office before going on to knife the Southend West MP to death during a constituency surgery in 2021.

He told the newspaper: “I was very lucky that actually on the day I was due to be in Finchley, I happened to change my plans and came into Whitehall.

“Otherwise, who knows whether I would have been attacked or survived an attack. [Ali] said he came to Finchley to attack me.”

The incident was “the final straw”, leading to “tense” conversations with family members, which led to his decision to resign, according to the Daily Mail.

“There comes a point when the threats to your personal safety become too much,” the minister told the newspaper.

He has been subjected to other threats over the years, including by Muslims Against Crusades, who told him to “let Stephen Timms be a warning to you” after the Labour MP was stabbed by an Al Qaeda sympathiser in 2010. He survived.

He said he had also received threats from the group “about coming to stab me” and found “mock Molotov cocktails on the office steps”.

Mr Freer said MPs tend to try to “make light” of threats, but that it remained at the back of his mind that he could have been killed.

The MP for London's Finchley and Golders Green seat since 2010, Mr Freer said it was time to “say enough” as he could no longer put his family through anxiety for his safety.

In a letter to his local Conservative association, Mr Freer wrote that it “will be an enormous wrench to step down”.

He won his seat by around 6,600 votes at the last general election in 2019, seeing off a Liberal Democrat challenger.

Mr Freer joins a series of MPs who have announced their intention not to contest the next election, which is expected later this year.

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said she was sorry to hear of his plans to resign.

“A champion for our community. This should not be the consequences of public service,” she wrote on X.

Chris Bryant, Labour MP for the Rhondda, said “no elected official should have to put up with death threats and arson attacks”.

“That’s an attack on democracy itself. I wish him well. We should all think about how poisoned the well of politics is today. And resolve to change it,” he wrote on X.

Labour's candidate in Finchley and Golders Green Sarah Sackman said she was “shocked” by the news, adding: “We should have been able to face each other in the polls based on our ideas and merits.

“Instead, politics is now so often skewed by violent language, hate and the dangers of social media.”

Tory former minister Sir Conor Burns tweeted: “Totally understandable decision. The drip drip of hate (not exclusively from people on the other side) and remorseless cynicism will drive more people out of politics.”